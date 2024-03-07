Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: amazon, Fallout, preview, prime video, trailer

Fallout Official Images Spotlight Lucy, The Ghoul, Maximus & More

Check out new preview images for Prime Video, EPs Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy and showrunners Geneva Robertson-Dworet & Graham Wagner's Fallout.

Article Summary Fallout series arriving on Prime Video with an early release date of April 11th.

Jonathan Nolan directs the first three episodes - with Geneva Robertson-Dworet & Graham Wagner showrunning.

Official trailer and preview images spotlight characters Lucy, Maximus, and The Ghoul.

Cast includes Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, Aaron Moten, and more.

Based on the reactions that we're seeing on social media, it looks like folks are liking what they're seeing when it comes to the official trailer for EPs Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy and showrunners Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Captain Marvel) & Graham Wagner's (Silicon Valley) Fallout. Along with offering our first look at Moldaver (Sarita Choudhury) and Ma June (Dale Dickey), the trailer and key art poster also confirmed that all eight would now drop on April 11th – a day earlier than originally announced. But the official trailer and poster weren't the only things that were dragged out of the vault – we also have a new set of preview images to add to your collection:

Based on what's considered by many to be one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there's almost nothing left to have. Two hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.

Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets) is Lucy, an optimistic Vault-dweller with an all-American can-do spirit. Her peaceful and idealistic nature is tested when she is forced to the surface to rescue her father. Aaron Moten (Emancipation) is Maximus, a young soldier who rises to the rank of squire in the militaristic faction called Brotherhood of Steel. He will do anything to further the Brotherhood's goals of bringing law and order to the wasteland. Walton Goggins (Justified) is the Ghoul, a morally ambiguous bounty hunter who holds within him a 200-year history of the post-nuclear world.

"I think it started, for me, with 'Fallout 3,' which devoured about a year of my life. You know, I was an aspiring young writer at that point. It almost derailed my entire career. It's so ludicrously playable and fun. No, I mean, seriously, the games were just incredible," Nolan shared regarding how the series adaptation came to be. "I mean, it's such a rare thing and such an unbelievable thing, and I've gotten to do it twice in my career, to take something that you love and get a chance to play in that universe, to create, you know, your own version, I guess, of that universe. The first go-round for me was Batman, and this time with 'Fallout,' a game that I absolutely love, a series of games that I absolutely loved."

Nolan continued, "About five years ago, Todd and I went and had lunch together; it was a bit of a fanning-out moment for me, and just started talking about the possibilities of how you could take this incredible universe. I mean, I think one of the things that's so powerful about the Fallout series is that every game is a little different. Different characters, a different setting, and a different look into this extraordinary universe. And so, we came out of that lunch with a handshake deal that we were gonna try to make this work."

Along with Purnell, Moten, and Goggins, Prime Video's Fallout also stars Moisés Arias (The King of Staten Island), Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), Sarita Choudhury (Homeland), Michael Emerson (Person of Interest), Leslie Uggams (Deadpool), Frances Turner (The Boys), Dave Register (Heightened), Zach Cherry (Severance), Johnny Pemberton (Ant-Man), Rodrigo Luzzi (Dead Ringers), Annabel O'Hagan (Law & Order: SVU), and Xelia Mendes-Jones (The Wheel of Time). Stemming from Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films (in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks) and executive producers Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy, the streaming series sees Nolan directing the first three episodes. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serve as executive producers, writers, and co-showrunners. In addition, Athena Wickham of Kilter Films executive produces alongside Todd Howard for Bethesda Game Studios and James Altman for Bethesda Softworks. The series will be available to stream exclusively on Prime Video in 240+ countries and territories worldwide.

