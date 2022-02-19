Fallout: Our Hopes, Concerns & Questions for Amazon's Upcoming Adapt

I have come to love and adore the Fallout franchise from Bethesda Game Studios', playing almost every title such as Fallout: New Vegas, Fallout 3, Fallout 4, and Fallout 76. Hearing that two of my biggest joys in life are coming together, TV and a favorite video game series of mine, well I honestly cried a little bit when reading the news. I felt all the hours and experiences from the music to the storylines rush at me all at once. I could go on a long rant about every little aspect, but I won't be doing that although plenty of fans probably know the struggle. We're getting more and more information about the casting of a lead and whose in charge of production, but there are always questions and concerns that remain with an adaptation of the beloved game.

Where will the story be set?: No matter what, we know the Fallout series will be accompanied by a wasteland built from apocalypse-related events and war, but we're not sure of the exact location yet. I have a lot more trust in the fact that Todd Howard is working with Jonathan Nolan and his team on this project, insuring a guiding hand when it comes to where this unknown story will take place. I have a soft spot for the Boston-like setting of The Commonwealth, so in the back of my mind and in my heart I hope for that direction but in reality, it could be anywhere which is also incredibly exciting. Let me know in the comments what locations you might be hoping to see.

Will any past iconic characters make an appearance?: It might end up being a list of who I hope makes it or at least certain types of characters that appear in episodes of the Fallout series. First, we've got the confirmation of ghouls being there with what the lead will be but the level of other, either cognizant or feral ghouls existing, is up in the air. In the end, you have to have some robotic characters, whether it be the bane of my existence in Assaultrons or the loveable and odd personas of Mr. Handy bots (Mr. Gutsy can go and f*ck right off with his military sass). Sentry robots are terrifying but I won't lie it would be great to see one in an episode. Interactions with shop owners, farmers, and the market seen in every Fallout game is a must. Also, got to have some random interactions with The Brotherhood of Steel, their collective intensity and all. Having these little pieces and characters like this involved will be a part of what makes or breaks the Fallout series.

What direction will Walton Goggins's character go now that we know he'll be a ghoul and the lead?: Like what we've heard from Deadline about this casting, "Details about Goggins' character are not revealed but he is believed to be playing a Ghoul. In Fallout, ghouls are mutated humans who experienced prolonged radiation exposure amid the Great War." Basically, his character is very slowly rotting/dying away in his condition. I'm reminded specifically of one popular ghoul, Hancock, from Fallout 4, who was available as a companion if you wanted him to join you. The mayor of Goodneighbor, a special section of The Commonwealth, Hancock's personality would fit well with an actor like Goggins. If not that particular character, it's a unique take to go with a lead that is also a ghoul. I have to wonder if any sort of vault dweller will join along.

The vital importance of aesthetics and music: Even if the story we get to see isn't purely original or groundbreaking, I still think it has to connect no matter what to the intricate details and sounds of the wasteland. A place where the culture and design are torn down but stuck in a mid-century modern loop is important. Recognizing the patterns or hearing the songs coming from a "Classic Radio" station over an old radio or a rare Pip-Boy is what will give Fallout that needed push into believable and respectable adaptation territory. As survival goes on and fights against super mutants and raiders are shown, might as well throw in a classic Sinatra or Dion song to tap your foot to as a plasma gun is reloaded. The story will only be as good as the world adapted to the small screen. Fallout has all the dark comedic potential to be great and gatekeeping what story can be told is just being a dick-head fan of the franchise. Get the aesthetic and look down and hopefully, the rest will follow for these creators and writers.