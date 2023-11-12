Fear the Walking Dead: Alexa Nisenson on Charlie's Redemption, Legacy

Posted in: AMC, Fear The Walking Dead, TV | Tagged: Alexa Nisenson, amc, exclusive, fear the walking dead, interview, The Walking Dead

Alexa Nisenson was one of the longest-tenured cast members of Fear the Walking Dead, which isn't bad considering the high turnover rate of the survivors in the franchise. Joining the AMC apocalyptic series in season four, the actress plays the one-time antagonist Charlie, who spent the better part of her time in the final seasons to redeem herself for her past actions. Unfortunately, she would fall short of the finish line with her character dying in the eighth and final season episode "Iron Tiger." Nisenson spoke to Bleeding Cool, prior to the current stretch of the final episodes, about whether she shares any attributes with her Walking Dead counterpart, her favorite Charlie moment, and her legacy in the Robert Kirkman franchise and Dave Erickson series (and here's a look at the first part of our interview).

Alexa Nisenson on Charlie's Emotional Impact on Fear the Walking Dead

Bleeding Cool: How many of Charlie's characteristics do you share?

Nisenson: Great question. Charlie and I aren't similar. The only thing I could point out is that we both love and care about the people around us so much and want to protect them. Otherwise, not like Charlie at all, which is challenging as an actor but also exciting. When I go to work every day, I must step out of myself so much to step into Charlie and completely embody her, especially when you're filming in an apocalypse show, and that's like so far from your real life, you're immersed in that world that is so unlike anything you've ever experienced before. Which helps, right?

When you're filming in that environment, it can get you into your character's mindset. I had to dig deep, especially for some of Charlie's most emotional moments and storylines. As an actor, I love getting to do those emotional stories, cry, be angry, and hurt like I love that so much. It was such a reward as an actor and so much fun. It's so hard when you're playing a character that's nothing like you to take away everything you're feeling, everything you are, and completely immerse yourself in this other person. I also feel like I've had a pretty easy time turning it off and on.

I can do this crazy emotional scene but then snap out of it and be back to me, which I'm grateful for. That also depends on the actor and the character you're playing. As Charlie, I didn't have too much trouble with that, which I'm grateful for. These are incredible showrunners, writers, and directors, and getting to work with them on building this character from scratch, adding your own twists, and creating several layers is incredibly fun.

What is your favorite Charlie moment?

I feel like in season four, episode ten, "Close Your Eyes," with Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), where we get trapped in the basement, will always hold a special place in my heart. I had the most amazing time filming that, and had so many challenging scenes. I do have a scene that I'm thinking of that nobody has seen yet, and then I can't say too much about, which is so hard because, as an actor, I wish I could talk about everything, and I know [AMC] wants to keep things on the down low. There is some incredible stuff coming up. It was one of the biggest highlights for me and challenged me so much as an actor. It felt so rewarding and amazingly emotional thinking about it because I loved it so much, and I'm so excited for everybody to see it. That's hard because nobody knows what I'm talking about. For stuff that has aired, "Close Your Eyes," and season seven, the episode I did, "Mourning Cloak," was where Charlie had her "romance." There were some kind of cool challenges in there, but also so much fun.

What do you feel Charlie's legacy is with the franchise?

It's also another good question. I don't know. I hope that fans, like I said, Charlie is one of the most controversial characters. People feel so strongly about her, one way or another. That makes me happy because, as an actor, I hopefully do my job right and make people feel something. That means the world to me. It makes me happy to think that people were able to feel such strong emotions when watching Charlie is the legacy. I hope when people watch season eight and see her story, they continue to feel strong emotions, whatever that may be.

It's special for me to reflect on her journey and I'm sure the fans who've seen me grow up. That would be crazy, but I don't know something about Charlize that she ultimately worked so hard to be accepted as someone who protects her loved ones and redemption for her past actions. I hope they feel at peace with her and that she can continue to make people feel something.

The final episodes of Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays on AMC.

