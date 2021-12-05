Fear the Walking Dead Announces Kim Dickens Returning as Madison

As if having a Sunday night that saw the series finale of AMC's The Walking Dead: World Beyond and the midseason finale of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 having ramifications across the entire "The Walking Dead" universe, some big news was also being unleashed regarding the long-running franchise. How big? How about Kim Dickens returning to Fear the Walking Dead (which returns for the second half of its Season 7 on April 17th), with Dickens revealing on Talking Dead that she had been holding onto the news all year and that the conversations began in January 2021. This also means that the original spinoff series will be back for its eighth season. "If there were a Mt. Deadmore, Kim Dickens' face would be on it. Madison Clark is a foundational character to TWDU — heroic, complex, an every-person who becomes a warrior and then a force of benevolence," said Scott M. Gimple, content chief of "The Walking Dead" universe, in a statement. "Kim Dickens' raw talent, strength, and brilliance will electrify TWDU once more and we couldn't be luckier to have her back." Dickens will make her return during the second half of Season 7 and become a series regular in the eighth season.

Now here's a look back at the first official teaser for The Walking Dead Season 11: Part 2, premiering on February 20, 2022:

Here's a look back at the epic first trailer for the return of The Walking Dead that was released during Comic-Con@Home (make sure to stay through to the very end):

AMC also released four mini-teasers for the long-running series' final run, with "Survivor", "Outnumbered", "Guarded", and "Threatened" offering a greater sense of just how different our heroes' world is about to become:

Previously on "The Walking Dead," our survivors confronted past demons and combated new threats, with friendships and relationships suffering from the mounting collateral damage that is the apocalypse. Alexandria is severely compromised, left a former shell of the home it once was from the carnage and devastation left behind by the Whisperers.

Now all who live in Alexandria struggle to refortify it and feed its increasing number of residents, which include the survivors from the fall of the Kingdom and the burning of Hilltop; along with Maggie and her new group, the Wardens. Alexandria has more people than it can manage to feed and protect. Their situation is dire as tensions heat up over past events and self-preservation rises to the surface within the ravaged walls.

They must secure more food while they attempt to restore Alexandria before it collapses like countless other communities they have come across throughout the years. But where and how? More haggard and hungrier than ever before, they must dig deeper to find the effort and strength to safeguard the lives of their children, even if it means losing their own. Meanwhile, unbeknownst to those at Alexandria, Eugene, Ezekiel, Yumiko, and Princess are still being held captive by mysterious soldiers who are members of a larger and unforthcoming group.