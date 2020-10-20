Fear the Walking Dead/CRM Update: Sydney Lemmon Teases "Stay Tuned"

On Sunday, we posted the first of our weekly updates on how CRM (Civic Republic Military) ties into the overall The Walking Dead universe. In one part of the overview, we discussed Fear the Walking Dead and how Virginia's (Coby Minifie) practice of "testing" others to see who can make the cut, her philosophy about the future, and her preparing armies for "something" all seem to have that "CRM smell" to them. Then we looked ahead to this weekend's Fear and the ten-ton connection to CRM that we're about to see in this week's "Alaska." Turns out Al (Maggie Grace) is signaling Isabel (Sydney Lemmon, who last appeared in the fifth season episode "The End of Everything") for a little CRM help. Now, at the time we wondered if that was a smart move and if that meant Lemmon would be leaving the Helstrom universe for a guest appearance.

Our first thought was that she would be in the ep in name and voice only, but based on Lemmon's tweets on Tuesday? Looks like we might be getting a bit more Isabel that we first thought:

#FearTWD fans .. where u at — Sydney Lemmon (@SydneyLemmon) October 20, 2020

Stay tuned. Just saying? — Sydney Lemmon (@SydneyLemmon) October 20, 2020

Now here's your look at this Sunday's episode of Fear the Walking Dead, "Alaska":

Fear the Walking Dead season 6, episode 3 "Alaska": Al and Dwight go rogue on a recon mission to follow one more lead. Directed by Colman Domingo and written by Mallory Westfall.

Season six of Fear the Walking Dead explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan's (Lennie James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to "Live" and this season we'll see what that means to each of them. Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia's communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia's walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world.

The AMC series stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, and Zoe Colletti as Dakota. Colby Minifie (Virginia) and Christine Evangelista (Sherry) also star.