Fear the Walking Dead S06E02 Preview: Virginia's Troubles are Growing

With the words, "Morgan Jones is dead. You're dealing with somebody else now," Virginia (Colby Minifie) came to the bone-chilling revelation that leaving Morgan (Lennie James) to die alone probably wasn't a good idea. From what we can see from the preview images for this weekend's James-directed episode of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead ("Welcome to the Club"), Virginia might soon regret thinking that breaking up our heroes would make them less of a threat. We knew Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and Strand (Colman Domingo) would be stirring up a "s**t-storm" (that will make much more sense in a minute, but we didn't realize Daniel (Rubén Blades) and Charlie (Alexa Nisenson) would be a focus, too. Then there's the matter of Virginia's sister, Dakota (Zoe Colletti), and what role she might play in all of this

Earlier this week, the spotlight turned to Alicia and Strand in a preview clip for this Sunday's episode, where the two make it pretty clear that they are literally and figuratively done with taking anymore sh*t anymore:

Fear the Walking Dead season 6, episode 2 "Welcome to the Club": Virginia forces Alicia and Strand to clear an unusual walker threat. Directed by Lennie James.

Season six of Fear the Walking Dead explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan's (Lennie James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to "Live" and this season we'll see what that means to each of them. Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia's communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia's walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world.

The AMC series stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, and Zoe Colletti as Dakota. Colby Minifie (Virginia) and Christine Evangelista (Sherry) also star.