Fear the Walking Dead S07E10 Trailer: True Intentions Become Clear

After a solid but flawed midseason return (more on that in our review here), AMC's Fear the Walking Dead looks to be back in a big way with this weekend's episode "Mourning Cloak." First, we have Lennie James (Morgan) directing, and then we have a script from Nazrin Choudhury & Calaya Michelle Stallworth making things look even better. Except for Charlie (Alexa Nisenson), maybe… we're not getting a ton of good vibes surrounding her long-term prospects. And then we have June (Jenna Elfman), Dorie (Keith Carradine), and Howard (Omid Abtahi), who maybe we don't know quite as well as we first thought? Because the caption accompanying the episode trailer you're about to see hints at "people's true intentions" coming out. Could Strand (Colman Domingo) have more enemies- and allies- than he realizes.

Now here's a look at the official trailer for AMC's Fear the Walking Dead S07E10 "Mourning Cloak," followed by the episode overview and preview images:

People's true intentions come out on a new #FearTWD this Sunday at 9/8c or stream it right now with AMC+. pic.twitter.com/ikE65muafi — FearTWD (@FearTWD) April 22, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 10 "Mourning Cloak": Charlie agrees to help one of Strand's rangers on a mission for the Tower. Directed by Lennie James and written by Nazrin Choudhury & Calaya Michelle Stallworth.

Showrunners Ian Goldberg & Andrew Chambliss opened up (somewhat) to EW about what Madison's return means for this season and the show's future:

This Won't Be the Madison Clark Viewers Have Been Used To Seeing: Noting her new tattoos, Goldberg explained, "Look, without giving too much away, she's in a very different place than when we left her in the middle of season 4 at the stadium. And Madison has been on quite a journey since then, as have all of our characters. And we're just really excited. Kim, I know, has spoken in interviews about this being Madison 2.0, and it really is. It is an evolution and a redefinition of Madison Clark, and it's going to be fantastic. And we're excited to reintroduce her to both fans and into the world of Fear as she kind of interacts with characters we haven't seen her interact with before."

Madison Will Be Making an Impact on Season 7… and Beyond: "She is going to be returning in a way that will impact the end of season 7 and have huge ripples going into season 8. But that's not to say when we see her this season that it will be in a small role. It'll be in a very big, impactful way." – Chambliss

Will We See or Hear About Madison's "Lost Time": "We're not taking anything off the table between flashbacks and talking about it in the present. There's obviously a lot of story to tell there, and we have a lot of ideas for how we're going to tell it. So maybe a little from column A, a little from column B." – Goldberg