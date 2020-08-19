Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Key Art Not a Good Sign for Morgan

With Fear the Walking Dead returning for its sixth season starting Sunday, October 11 (teaming up with new spinoff series The Walking Dead: World Beyond), viewers have already been told to prepare for a darker, more "anthology"-like season that finds Lennie James and Colman Domingo directing, the introduction of Zoe Colletti's Dakota (Virginia's (Colby Minifie) little sister), and a new pet for Daniel (Rubén Blades). Now, all of that's fine and great but… did anyone forget the 800 lb. walker in the room? When last we left Morgan (James), he was nursing a serious wound while trying to crawl away from some way-too-close walkers.

Now when I first watched it, I figured there's no way he's getting out of this: walkers were too close, the wound was too bad, and no one was around. Of course, they could always play fast-n-loose with angles and things like that but based on the following released key art? Well, let's just say that we're hoping Morgan's eyes are from broken blood vessels:

Season six of Fear the Walking Dead explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan's (Lennie James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to "Live" and this season we'll see what that means to each of them. Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia's communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia's walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world.

So here's how things are looking for the remainder of 2020: The Walking Dead: World Beyond premieres the same night as the tenth season "finale" of The Walking Dead makes it to our screens (Sunday, October 4, at 9 pm ET, followed by TWD: WB at 10 pm ET). Then the following week, Fear the Walking Dead starts up its sixth season (Sunday, October 11, at 9 pm ET, preceding TWD: WB)- and will resume production on the season in late August. And while there won't be an eleventh season this year, production is expected to resume in October (with the tenth season getting 6 additional episodes, expected to air in early 2021).