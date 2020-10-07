Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Teaser: Maybe Virginia's Misunderstood?

So what if you've been looking at the fifth and upcoming sixth seasons of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead from the wrong perspective. Remember during Michonne's (Danai Gurira) final episode on The Walking Dead, when she hallucinated that she was with the Saviors and saw what Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and the others did as cowardly murder? Maybe that's the case with Virginia (Colby Minifie): she's just a misunderstood person having to make some tough choices in order to create a sense of safety and security as she looks to rebuild society. At least, that's the point she's trying to make in the following teaser- but there's one small factor we're having a hard time getting past. It's that whole "shot Morgan (Lennie James) and now sending a bounty hunter out to finish the job" thing. From a PR standpoint, that's a tough one to focus group around.

So here it from Virginia's perspective, check out the following teaser for the sixth season return of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead on Sunday, October 11th:

Season six of Fear the Walking Dead explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan's (Lennie James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to "Live" and this season we'll see what that means to each of them. Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia's communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia's walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world. Fear the Walking Dead season 6, episode 1 "The End is the Beginning": Mortally wounded Morgan must decide whether to help a desperate stranger while a mysterious bounty hunter tries to finish what Ginny couldn't. Directed by Michael E. Satrazemis, and written by Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg.

The AMC series stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, and Zoe Colletti as Dakota. Colby Minifie (Virginia) and Christine Evangelista (Sherry) also star.