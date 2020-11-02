Fear the Walking Dead, TWD World Beyond: New CRM Clues & Theories

After a double-dose of CRM and conspiracy theories in last week's episodes of Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond, how did this week's episodes (Fear TWD's "The Key" and TWD World Beyond's "Madman Across the Water," respectively) measure up? Let's just say that after everything that was thrown at our eyeballs, this week hits the brakes quite a bit- but that doesn't mean "The Key" wasn't an excellent episode with an ending that throws more gasoline on the viewers' dumpster fires of speculation. With "Madman Across the Water," we have a character offering a gameplan that feeds into an earlier theory we had. But let's roll in chronological order and start with the first spinoff from the franchise. [MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!]

"Fear the Walking Dead": After what may have been the best episode of a season that just seems to get better and better, "The Key" ends with Morgan (Lennie James) literally having a run-in with the "The End is the Beginning" spray paint dudes on his way back to Humbug's Gulch with ex-bounty hunter, ex-alive person Emile's (Demetrius Grosse) dog, Rufus. An encounter ensues, leaving only those named "Morgan" left standing- but not before two interesting notes. First, Morgan gets a very clear understanding that there is a high level of importance behind the key he now has- which means whoever sent Emile out after it is probably a pretty big player behind the scenes. The second thing we learn is that whoever that "whoever" is, it's not Virginia (Colby Minifie) because they were pretty convincing in not knowing who she was when Morgan mentioned her name ("Who the Hell is 'Virginia'?"). The scene ends with Morgan asking the key the same question we all have: "What the Hell do you unlock?".

"The Walking Dead: World Beyond": For the show that has CRM as a part of its basic narrative foundation, the CRM stuff was about as 180 degrees different from last week as it could possibly be. Though with this being a series in the TWD universe, I wasn't really that surprised. I mean, how many times have we been thrown major cliffhangers only for the topic to not be addressed again until a few eps down the road? But what this episode did do was add to our "we shouldn't trust Huck (Annet Mahendru)" theory.

Previously, we called into question her motivation to split the group in an earlier preview but this week we also had a huge leap in planning logic that also got us a bit curious. After Felix (Nico Tortorella) and Huck decide to continue on with their group of young survivors, Huck decides to travel ahead and scout out the territory on the other side of the river- with a promise to return with 48 hours. Giving the show the benefit of doubt that this wasn't just a serious lack of common sense (and proof that Huck doesn't understand the basic rules to surviving a horror movie), Huck splitting from the group and traveling ahead leaves me doubting her loyalties. Is she going ahead to meet and plan with CRM reps? Is she scouting ahead to lead them into traps or set up dangers for them to encounter? We're not sure, but that story she told Hope (Alexa Mansour) about her name would sure create a sense of loyalty in her towards those who saved her, gave her a home, and a sense of purpose. So we're keeping one eyebrow arched…

