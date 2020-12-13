Final Resolution Results: Rosemary vs. Deonna Purrazzo

Okay, one more of these, and your pal Jude Terror can take the night off! Bleeding Cool is bringing you live coverage of Impact Wrestling's Final Resolution. Here's some boilerplate, keyword-rich copy about the show:

Final Resolution emanates from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee and airs exclusively on Impact Plus. On the card tonight: The Sea Stars face Havok and Neveah. Hernandez takes on Fallah Bahh with special officials Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz at ringside. Rohit Raju defends the X-Division Championship in the final Defeat Rohit challenge of 2020. Eric Young (with Joe Doering) faces Rhino. Larry Dreamer fights Tommy Dreamer in an "Old School Rules" match for Larry's freedom. Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb with a K team up to take on Eddie Edwards and Alisha Edwards. Deonna Purrazzo (with Kimber Lee) defends the Knockouts Championship against Rosemary (with Taya Valkyrie). Karl Anderson faces Ethan Page (with Josh Alexander), and if Page wins, The North gets a tag team championship shot. And finally, Rich Swann defends the Impact World Championship against Chris Bey.

And now, on with the recap.

Impact Wrestling Final Resolution Recap Part 7

Gia Miller interviews Moose. She wants to know why he's here tonight since he's not in a match. Moose says he took out Willie Mack, but he wasn't angry. What makes him angry is the fact that after everything he's done in Impact Wrestling, everyone is still talking about Rich Swann. Moose says that Swann's belt is the second-most important title in Impact Wrestling and the TNA Championship is the most important. Moose says that he's here to see who wins between Rich Swann and Chris Bey so he can take their championship away from him. That was a good promo by Moose.

Rosemary comes to the ring with her friend, Taya Valkyrie. Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo comes out with her lackey, Kimber Lee. They have a match. Purrazzo looks like she's tired of all the supernatural bullshit she has to deal with in Impact. To be honest, the company does have an unusually high number of wrestlers with demonic gimmicks and supernatural powers.

Purrazzo has trouble dealing with Rosemary on even footing, but with some help from Kimber Lee, Purrazzo finds a way to gain the advantage outside. She takes it back in the ring and works on Rosemary's left arm to set up the Rings of Saturn. Rosemary gets in some offense and hits a Scorpion Death Drop and The Upside Down. It goes back and forth like that for a while, as both women take more damage and get more tired.

Finally, Purrazo locks on the Fujiwara armbar. Rosemary fights out of it and hits the Red Wedding, but Kimber Lee pulls the ref out of the ring. Taya chases Kimber Lee, which distracts Rosemary. Purrazzo hits a pump kick and Cosa Nostra for the three-count.

Deonna Purrazzo defeats Rosemary.

Good, technical match. Rosemary was a good opponent for Purrazzo, helping her have a match befitting of her gimmick, which is that she's the best technical wrestler in the world. Kimber Lee mocks Taya Valkyrie after the match and gets leveled. Taya also chases Purrazzo from the ring. It looks like we have our next Knockouts Championship feud!

The Clicks Continue

Bleeding Cool's live match-by-match coverage of Impact Wrestling's Final Resolution PPV continues. Unfortunately, we have to read another article by Chad McMahon, but the good news is it will be the last one of the night.

This post is part of a multi-part series: Impact Wrestling Final Resolution 2020 Results.