Final Space: Olan Rogers Confirms "The Final Chapter" Is On The Way Final Space creator Olan Rogers announced that he's gotten a license from Warner Bros. Discovery to tell "The Final Chapter."

Heading into 2023, things were not looking good for fans of Final Space (created by Olan Rogers and developed by Rogers and David Sacks). The beloved animated series was one of the shows that was a victim of Warner Bros. Discovery's brutal cost-slashing moves last year as the company looked to pull together $5.5 billion in savings. And it was the worst situation, with the series not only not returning but also being scrubbed from streaming as part of a larger tax write-off plan on WBD's part. But now, nearly seven months later, Final Space is set to return. Earlier today, Rogers posted a video on YouTube and hit up social media to let fans know that WBD has given him the license to officially wrap up his story in graphic novel form. It's not a joke. It's not a "What If….?" scenario. You didn't wake up in an alternate dimension. And Rogers breaks it all down in a heartfelt video that needs to be seen to be appreciated.

Running for three seasons across TBS & Cartoon Network's Adult Swim (2018-2021), the sci-fi space opera dramedy spotlighted astronaut Gary Goodspeed, alien friend Mooncake (both voiced by Rogers), and others as they travel around saving the universe from total destruction. Now, here's a look at Rogers sharing the news in an emotional announcement video while also sharing details on Final Space: The Final Chapter (which can be pre-ordered here), and more:

In September 2021, Rogers announced that the third season would be the series' last as changes within WBD started getting underway. In September 2022, Rogers had more heartbreaking news to share regarding the series being pulled as part of WBD's cost-cutting measures last year.

"Five years of my life. Three seasons of TV. Blood, sweat, and tears. … became a tax write-off for the network who owns 'Final Space," Rogers wrote to open an update he shared. Explaining that was why the series had gone MIA in the U.S., the series creator also confirmed that Final Space would leave Netflix once the international license period expires. With no new physical copies of the first two seasons and none made for the third season, that means, "Your memory of 'Final Space' will be the only proof it ever existed unless you own a copy." But even with all that said, Rogers still ends the post promising fans that #RenewFinalSpace will still be a rallying cry as he continues down "this long dark night chasing an ending for this story."