Firefly Mini-Reunion with Fillion, Tudyk During Superman Red Carpet

Check out the Firefly mini-reunion between Nathan Fillion and Alan Tudyk on the red carpet during tonight's Superman world premiere.

With tonight bringing the world premiere of DC Sudios co-CEO and writer/director James Gunn's David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult-starring Superman, we had a very good feeling that the red-carpet event would bring out a whole lot of familiar faces. For those of us who are Firefly fans, that meant getting a chance to see Nathan Fillion (Serenity Capt. Malcolm "Mal" Reynolds) and Alan Tudyk (Hoban "Wash" Washburne) having some fun in front of the press. Fillion has been tapped to portray Green Lantern Guy Gardner in Gunn and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran's DCU, while Tudyk is the voice of Doctor Phosphorus, Clayface, and Will Magnus via Creature Commandos (and Robot 4 in Superman). As much as we respect the respective bodies of work that the two have crafted over the years, Mal and Wash will always be the characters that come to mind when we see them together.

While it may only initially run for a single season of 14 episodes, the sci-fi action/drama series Firefly would go on to inspire a dedicated fanbase of Browncoats so dedicated to the show's all-too-briefly visited universe that it resulted in a feature film follow-up in 2005, Serenity. Focusing on the adventures of Fillion's Mal and his renegade crew in 2517, the series boasted an impressive line-up of actors that included Tudyk, Gina Torres, Morena Baccarin, Adam Baldwin, Jewel Staite, Sean Maher, Summer Glau, and Ron Glass. Since the feature film, the franchise has lived on in other media (including comics, novels, and more).

Here's a look at the video that The Hollywood Reporter shared (with Anthony Carrigan joining his co-stars), and you can check out a longer look in the Superman premiere above (kicking in at around the 38:01 mark):

Nathan Fillion, Alan Tudyk and Anthony Carrigan share a sweet moment on the red carpet at the premiere of #Superman pic.twitter.com/XM2scQJjYF — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 8, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Firefly: Nathan Fillion Honors 20th Anniversary

Back in September 2022, Fillion took to social media to thank his castmates and fans for all of their love and support over the years. In honor of the 20th anniversary of the show's premiere, he also expressed just how much his time on the series meant to him personally and professionally:

"Has it already been 20 years? I've talked a lot about Firefly in my time, answered a lot of questions about it, and yet, still, I don't have the right words to honor it. As a learning experience, nothing has taught me as much about my craft and the industry. As for my career, nothing has given me as solid a foundation. And as for love, I never knew how much love a little tv project could bring to my life," Fillion wrote in his 2022 Instagram post. "To the cast- thank you. You have no idea how much you mean to me. To Joss- in 20 years I've still not found a way to express what you've done for me. To the fans- without you, space is vast, cold, and empty. With you, space becomes a home for all of us, and there's no place I'd rather be. To those of you who have never seen Firefly, we'll see you soon enough. Happy Anniversary, all."

