Firefly/Whedon, Doctor Who/Disney, Elmo & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Last of Us, Firefly/Joss Whedon, Doctor Who/Disney, Stranger Things 5, The Daily Show/Elmo, and more!

Article Summary Firefly's Alan Tudyk discusses wanting Joss Whedon to make a return.

The future of Doctor Who and Disney remains up in the air as BBC Studios confirm strong commitment to the iconic series.

The Last of Us eyes 2027 for Season 3, with uncertainty about when the series will actually end.

Stranger Things 5 teaser drops on Wednesday, plus updates on Daredevil, Harry Potter, and more news in today's BCTV Daily Dispatch.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, Netflix's WWE Raw, HBO's The White Lotus, HBO's The Last of Us, FX & Hulu's Alien: Earth, Firefly: Alan Tudyk & Joss Whedon, Doctor Who: BBC Studios & Disney, HBO's Harry Potter, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, Comedy Central's The Daily Show & Elmo, 77th Emmy Awards, BBC's A Good Girl's Guide To Murder, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, July 16, 2025:

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2: "That's a Wrap Folks": D'Onofrio

WWE Raw Review: Roman Reigns Returns, Erasing AEW All In: Texas

The White Lotus: Mike White Scouting Season 4 Locations "Soon" & More

The Last of Us Season 3 Eyeing 2027; No Decision on Series End: Bloys

Alien: Earth Posters Spotlight Ceesay's Morrow, Sencindiver's Yutani

Firefly: Alan Tudyk Wants Joss Whedon Back; References Allegations

BBC Studios "Really Committed" to Doctor Who; Disney "Crucial Partner"

Doctor Who: Gatwa, Smith Swapped Doctor Stories During Glastonbury

Harry Potter Series Releases First Look at Nick Frost's Rubeus Hagrid

Stranger Things 5 Teaser Drops Tomorrow; New Key Art Poster Released

The Daily Show: Jon Stewart Grills Elmo Over Social Media Hack (VIDEO)

Emmy Awards Reality/Talk Series Noms: Colbert, "Drag Race" & More

Supernatural, Hazbin Hotel, IWTV/Talamasca & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

77th Emmy Awards Noms: Severance, The Studio, The Penguin Score Big

Your 2025 Emmy Nominations Viewing Guide: When/Where to Watch & More

A Good Girl's Guide To Murder Series 2: BBC Previews Emma Myers Series

