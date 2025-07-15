Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Supernatural, Hazbin Hotel, IWTV/Talamasca & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Interview with the Vampire, Hazbin Hotel, "Gumball," The Boys, Supernatural, Teen Titans GO!, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Netflix's WWE Raw, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, ABC's High Potential, Prime Video's Hazbin Hotel, Prime Video's Helluva Boss, Hulu's The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball, Prime Video's Gen V, Prime Video's The Boys, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, HBO's Harry Potter, TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter, CW's Supernatural, Cartoon Network's Teen Titans GO!, STARZ's Spartacus: House of Ashur, Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso, Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Resurrection, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, July 15, 2025:

Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE Podcast Joins WWE and Fanatics Network

WWE Raw Preview: The Chadster Declares Tonight's Show Historic

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S03E01: "Hegemony, Part II" Sneak Peek

Interview with the Vampire/Talamasca Update: Armand, Madeleine & Sam

High Potential Season 2: Mekhi Phifer Cast as Recurring Guest Star

Hazbin Hotel, Helluva Boss Creator, Voice Cast Set for SDCC 2025 Panel

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball Trailer: Oodles of Oddness

Gen V Season 2: Sinclair, Phillips, Thor, Luh & More Set for SDCC 2025

The Boys: Vought International Denies Soldier Boy in "Herogasm Files"

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Reedus, McBride Discuss Season 3 Stakes

Meet Dominic McLaughlin's Harry Potter; New Cast Additions & More

The Librarians: The Next Chapter – Here's Our Updated S01E09 Preview

Hazbin Hotel Creator, Songwriter/Composer Will Face The Music at SDCC

Supernatural: Ackles, Padalecki & Collins on Revival's Format, Tone

Teen Titans GO! Star Tara Strong Works Her Magic to Settle a Debate

STARZ's Spartacus: House of Ashur Is Bringing The Arena to SDCC 2025

Ted Lasso Star Hannah Waddingham on Season 4, Returning as Rebecca

Dexter: Resurrection: Bryan Lillis on Living Fan Dream Through Series

