Former WWE Champ Big E Expected to Fully Recover from Broken Neck

We have some truly awesome news to report this afternoon as according to the man himself, former WWE Champion Big E has said in a new interview that doctors now expect him to make a full recovery from his broken neck injury. Big E broke his neck on the March 11 episode of WWE SmackDown in an accident when fellow superstar Ridge Holland attempted an overhead Belly-To-Belly Suplex on him outside of the ring, resulting in Big E landing directly on the top of his head at ringside.

In an interview with ESPN.com published today, Big E (real name Ettore Ewen) revealed the positive update on his condition, which has seen him out of action for four months and counting now. This is following a Tweet from Big E last week where he gave fans another medical update, saying that surgery was now off the table.

Update! My C1 isn't ossifying (forming bone) quite yet. The current plan is to get more scans at the one year mark & see how it's progressing. The great news is I feel tremendous & surgery is off the table. — Ettore "Big E" Ewen (@WWEBigE) July 4, 2022 Show Full Tweet

In the interview, Big E went into detail on just how scary and dangerous a situation his injury was, with doctors informing him his life was at risk. "It's very sobering to hear that… I think to be great at something like [pro wrestling], or at least to be competent, you can't spend all your time worrying about possibly fatal injuries or breaking your neck. You have to go out there and be free and in the moment. I think a lot of us as performers don't spend a lot of time thinking about that stuff. I never thought I would be."

One of the reasons Big E is one of the most genuinely beloved wrestlers today (both in and out of the ring) is because of his never-wavering optimism. While his situation is one that would be easy to empathize with him feeling down about, that isn't the case and like always, Big E has kept his head up and has the best outlook possible.

He says that with help from WWE Hall of Famers "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Kevin Nash, he's been able to find the light in his circumstances and hope for his future. "Honestly, it hasn't been a dark period. I'm so thankful for all the people who checked in on me and reached out, who have concerns. I'm not saying I'm perfect. I'm not saying every day is the greatest ever for me. But I really haven't struggled with that type of stuff."

Big E also says he holds no animosity towards Ridge Holland and the two have been in contact since the injury. "I have no issue whatsoever with Ridge. He's reached out and said some very kind things. What we do is dangerous, and there are inherent dangers. And to that degree, we all kind of know what we sign up for, and it was unfortunate that it went down that way. But I'm not dead. I'm alive. I'm doing well."

Obviously, fans love Big E and want to see him healed up and back in action as soon as possible, but that's unfortunately still quite a ways off and there's always the possibility that he may never return to the ring. The important thing is that he is happy and healthy and we all wish him nothing but the best. Big E has a lot to offer the wrestling industry (he'll be working with Triple H at the end of the month to evaluate over 50 athletes who hope to become potential WWE signees) and the world at large, even if his days of wrestling are over.