Fruits Basket -prelude-: Crunchyroll Anime Nights Tickets On Sale Now

Crunchyroll Anime Nights tickets are now on sale for Fruits Basket -prelude-, the theatrical prequel to the hit anime series Fruits Basket.

Article Summary Fruits Basket -prelude- hits U.S. and Canadian theaters for one night only on February 16th via Crunchyroll Anime Nights

This prequel movie explores the backstory of Tohru Honda's parents, Kyoko and Katsuya Honda

The acclaimed Fruits Basket anime series is streaming on Crunchyroll for fans and newcomers alike

Tickets for Anime Nights are available now at over 280 theaters including AMC, Regal, and Alamo Drafthouse

Tickets are now on sale for the romance drama anime film Fruits Basket -prelude- which comes to select theatres for one day only on Monday, February 16th at 7 pm local time in the U.S. and Canada as a part of Crunchyroll's monthly Anime Nights theatrical program. Originally debuting in theatres in 2023, the film serves as a prequel to the fan-favorite anime series Fruits Basket, based on the award-winning manga of the same name. The series is available to watch on Crunchyroll.

Celebrate love this Valentine's with Crunchyroll Anime Nights! In Fruits Basket, Tohru Honda thought her life was headed for misfortune when a family tragedy left her living in a tent. When her small home is discovered by the mysterious Soma clan, she suddenly finds herself living with Yuki, Kyo, and Shigure Soma. But she quickly learns their family has a bizarre secret of their own: when hugged by the opposite sex, they turn into the animals of the Zodiac!

Fruits Basket -prelude- is the prequel to the hit manga and anime series Fruits Basket. Before there was Tohru and Kyo—there was Katsuya and Kyoko. Discover the turbulent beginning of Tohru's mom and her dark past, and the man who breathed new hope into her. Watch the evolution of their love story and the birth of the Honda family, as this chapter completes the full adaptation of the heartwarming Fruits Basket story, one of the most enduring love stories in manga and anime since the 1990s.

Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment will release Fruits Basket -prelude- in select theatres in the U.S. and Canada as a part of its monthly Anime Nights program, which brings anime to over 280 theaters nationwide every third Monday of each month.

Crunchyroll Anime Nights is a new monthly theatrical program designed to honor the past, elevate the present, and celebrate the future of anime, all delivered with an optimal big-screen viewing experience on the third Monday of every month. The program will span 225 theaters across participating chains in the U.S., including Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, AMC Theatres, Regal, Cinemark Theatres, Harkins Theatres, and Landmark Cinemas. Tickets can be ordered here.

