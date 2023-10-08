Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: ftr, recaps, wrestling

FTR Bald Breaks WWE Fans' Hearts, Says AEW is FTR's Home

Auughh man! Did FTR Bald just crush every WWE fan's dreams on Twitter? Ride the emotional roller coaster with The Chadster here! 💔😭😤

Oh, Tony Khan, why must you toy with The Chadster's emotions like this, serving up disappointment after disappointment like AEW Collision's endless cheesy gimmicks? Really, it's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😠😡 This time, FTR Bald crushed the hopes and dreams of true wrestling fans when he tweeted that he and his partner, FTR Hair, have no plans of leaving AEW. This comes immediately after they lost the AEW Tag Team titles to Ricky Starks and Big Bill on last night's AEW Collision. Auughh man! So unfair! 😫😩

Imagine The Chadster's surprise when, after the disrespectful loss (which was clearly a ploy by Tony Khan to upstage WWE's own tag team title change later in the night at WWE Fastlane), FTR Bald tweeted: "What a run. Love you all. Top Guys Out." Following news of FTR Bald's CMFTR trademark and considering CM Punk's recent unjust firing for the righteous act of trying to destroy AEW from the inside with nonstop drama and schoolyard fights, it was enough to stroke hope in The Chadster's WWE-loving heart. Could FTR have seen the light? Would they stop destroying the wrestling business? But alas, this was just another one of Tony Khan's tricks. 😞😪

Soon, FTR Bald, as if personally twisting the knife in The Chadster's heart, clarified his earlier tweet, saying, "Guys, I say 'Top Guys Out' all the time. We ain't going nowhere. This is our home." Boom! Just like that, The Chadster's dreams were shattered, making clear that Tony Khan is all about the mind games. Could FTR Bald really not understand a single thing about the wrestling business? 😒🙄

So, once again, The Chadster found himself throwing a can of his White Claw seltzer at the computer monitor 📺💥 – an act of pure frustration courtesy of Tony Khan. Naturally, the can splashed seltzer everywhere. Did The Chadster mention how hard it is to get the smell and stickiness of mango White Claw out of a keyboard? As usual, Tony Khan owes The Chadster big time for this mess. However, when The Chadster tried to explain this to Keighleyanne, she only rolled her eyes and went back to texting that guy Gary. 😤😡

The Chadster tried to reason with her. "Keighleyanne, can't you see what's happening? This CMFTR trademark confusion; FTR's confusing tweets; it's all just another ploy by Tony Khan to mess with true wrestling fans who love WWE!" In response, all The Chadster got was a noncommittal shrug. As The Chadster saw it, Tony Khan had now extended his unruly tactics to Keighleyanne too. This ends here! The Chadster is fired up!🔥😓

Worry not, The Chadster refuses to be demotivated. Stepping into his Mazda Miata, with Smash Mouth blasting through the stereo 🎵, The Chadster swears to continue this fight, refusing to let Tony Khan have the last laugh. 😤💪 The Chadster may be down, but never out. After all, as Smash Mouth says, "the years start coming and they don't stop coming." The same goes for The Chadster's love for WWE.

