Futurama Teaser Confirms 20-Episode Return Launches This July

The beloved animated series that would not die is set to return this July, and Hulu has some early looks to feed the fanbase. Created by Matt Groening and developed by Groening & David X. Cohen, Futurama will kick off its return with the first of 20 new episodes, hitting Hulu on Monday, July 24th (with episodes dropping weekly after that). With a cast that includes John DiMaggio, Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, and David Herman, here's a look at an official preview image, followed by a look back at the date announcement video from earlier.

Here's a look at the date announcement video that was released earlier today, with Futurama returning to blast across Hulu screens beginning Monday, July 24th:

After a brief ten-year hiatus, "Futurama" has crawled triumphantly from the cryogenic tube, its full original cast and satirical spirit intact. The ten all-new episodes of season eleven have something for everyone. New viewers will be able to pick up the series from here, while long-time fans will recognize payoffs to decades-long mysteries – including developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler's litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy's tadpoles. Meanwhile, there's a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV.

The animated series premiered in 1999 and quickly gained a faithful following and critical acclaim, including two primetime Emmys for Outstanding Animated Program. Despite its far-future setting, the show is renowned for its satiric commentary on life in the present. The series follows Philip J. Fry (Billy West), a New York City pizza delivery boy who accidentally freezes himself in 1999 and gets defrosted in the year 3000. In this astonishing New New York, he befriends hard-drinking robot Bender (John DiMaggio) and falls in love with cyclops Leela (Katey Sagal). The trio finds work at the Planet Express Delivery Company, founded by Fry's doddering descendant, Professor Hubert Farnsworth. Together with accountant Hermes Conrad, assistant Amy Wong, and alien lobster Dr. John Zoidberg, they embark on thrilling adventures that take them to every corner of the universe.

Executive Producers include Groening, Cohen, Ken Keeler & Claudia Katz, with Hulu's Futurama set to return on July 24th.

