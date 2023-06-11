Posted in: Netflix, Peacock, TV | Tagged: channel 4, Darkplace, garth marenghi

Garth Marenghi Reveals What Happened To The Cast Of Darkplace

Matthew Holness' Garth Marenghi shared a rundown of what happened to the various cast members from Darkplace - here's a look.

Matthew Holness is Garth Marenghi. A horror novelist character created for the stage by Holness and Richard Ayoade, he got his own TV series, Garth Marenghi's Darkplace, on Channel 4, purporting to be a TV series from the eighties written, directed by, and starring Garth Marenghi which had never been broadcast except for in South America and was now being shown with commentary from the cast and crew. A parody of horror TV shows made on a low budget, as well as the pomposity of an author who thinks they are far better than they are, Darkplace echoed the British sitcom staple of someone with ideas far above their station – and all the class issues that it brings with it. An absolute delight, it spans off the chat show Man To Man With Dean Lerner, with Ayoade reviving his producer character and Holness playing every guest. And now, years later, it has recently gained new attention courtesy of Netflix and TikTok. And also one of its stars, Matt Berry, gained a greater profile courtesy of What We Do In The Shadows, Toast Of London, Year Of The Rabbit, and more.

Recently Holness has written a novel, Terrortime, as if it were actually a new novel by Marenghi, and has been touring book readings and impromptu sessions with the audience, who play the part of being fans of Marenghi. And that was the case at MCM London Comic Con last month. How many were there knowing the score? How many were taken in by this mixture of Stephen King, Clive Barker, and Alan Partridge? I can't tell you. But Holness did fill in for the audience what happened to the fictional cast members of Darkplace; aside from that, all of them – apart from himself, of course – had put on considerable amounts of weight so that any revival of the series would have to be done in an even greater widescreen than usual.

Dean Lerner, as played by Richard Ayoade, it seems, has been spending most of his time in prison. "Todd Rivers," played by Matt Berry, "is working for Armitage Shank as a voice-over and now more as a crash test dummy." Armitage Shanks is a famous toilet bowl manufacturer. "They line up about ten of them, and he sits on each one, and they test the seat rigidity."

"And Madeline Wool," played by Alice Lowe "has been discovered. Well, bits of her have been discovered. Under a car park in Milan of all places. I was all set to go and extricate what we could, but unfortunately, at the same time pieces of Richard III were found under a car park in Leicester, and our film crew went off and covered that instead. But I would like to get Madeline out because I think we could put together what there is and create some kind of stop-motion picture with her as an undead version of herself. And I think that would be a great tribute to her, and she is contractually bound to give me another picture." Here's a reminder of what once was… and a sequel to TerrorTome, titled Incarcerat, will be published for Hallowe'en.

