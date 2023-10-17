Posted in: Games, Movies, Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: geeked week, netflix, preview, trailer

Geeked Week 2023 Hits in November: Avatar: The Last Airbender & More

Netflix's Geeked Week 2023 kicks off on Stranger Things Day (Nov. 6th) & runs through November 12th. Here's a look at what you can expect...

Feeding into our growing belief that the streaming service has never met a month it didn't like well enough not to host a virtual event during it, Netflix's Geeked Week 2023 is set to come storming onto streaming screens – less than six weeks after the Drop 01 virtual fan event. Returning for a third go-around, virtual attendees can expect debuts, news, first looks, behind-the-scenes secrets, and more from some of your favorite series, films, animation, and games (we better get something on The Umbrella Academy and Arcane). Just some of the projects set to be highlighted are 3 Body Problem, Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Brothers Sun, Damsel, Devil May Cry, Leave The World Behind, Rebel Moon, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, and more. And with that announcement came the official key art poster for the event (we're diggin' the logo, which you can check out below) – but it's the official trailer that actually did a nice job selling the event.

With the week-long celebration of all things geek (that appear on Netflix, of course) kicking off on "Stranger Things Day" (November 6th – perfect timing) and running through Sunday, November 12th, here's a look at a pretty cool trailer (seriously) for the virtual event:

Now, I already know what you're worried about. You're thinking to yourselves, "But Ray, how can I possibly live in front of my computer screen for six days in a row?!?" Well, the first thing? You shouldn't. That would be weird. And kinda sad. Especially whe you can check out GeekedWeek.com for more details on what's going down. And for those of you of the "social media" persuasion, you can always follow the action on YouTube, X, Twitch, Facebook, and TikTok (and for the record, Netflix prefers to go with "X" while we're staying nostalgic and sticking with "Twitter").

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!