Get Behind the Scenes of Dragon Ball GT With An Original Art Auction

One of the most interesting aspects of Dragon Ball GT was that it explored the idea of how the Dragon Balls ended up making important wishes inconsequential, essentially rendering death itself as something easily escaped. GT introduced consequences for the overuse of the Dragon Balls by creating Shadow Dragons, a group of villains created by the negative energy that had gathered due to the many wishes made throughout the history of Dragon Ball. This all happened in GT's final saga, which was, until Super debuted a new canonical direct sequel to Z, the final long form story set in Toriyama's iconic universe. Now, you can celebrate this storyline by bidding on this original artwork lot from GT's production.

You can take a closer look at the two pieces below, one of which is made up entirely of Haze Shenron's sweat.

Dragon Ball GT Haze Shenron Animation Drawing Group of 2 (Toei Animation, 1997).

While fighting Goku and Pan, the two-star dragon, Haze Shenron breathes in a considerable amount of air, making Goku fear that he might transform. From the Episode 49 of Dragon Ball Z, seen at the 5:37 mark, we have in this lot an animation drawing of Haze Sehrnon holding his breath, with his sweat done in a different animation sheet. The humorous dragon measures an image size of 10.25" x 8" done in graphite with orange and blue colored pencils on 12 field sized animation paper, numbered A1 near the top right corner. The drawing showing the sweat is done with blue and red colored pencils, numbered B1 near the center of the top edge. Both drawings show notes in orange pencil and red ink. Overall the drawings show light handling and edgewear from production, and it's in Very Good condition.

Fans of Dragon Ball GT can now bid for this Haze Shenron animation drawing group over at Heritage Auctions now. Best of luck!