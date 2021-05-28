Gossip Girl: HBO Max Reboot Reveals Official Teaser, Character Posters

HBO Max revealed a bunch of new looks at their reboot of Gossip Girl this morning, including a new teaser trailer and character posters for the new players caught in the web of secrets. Gossip Girl was one of the first projects we found out about when HBO Max was in its gestation period, a reboot of the soap opera that ran on The CW from 2007- 2012 and made stars out of Penn Badgley, Leighton Meester, Chace Crawford, Taylor Momsen, Ed Westwick, and of course, Blake Lively. This new version will star Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak and Savannah Lee Smith. Check out the Gossip Girl teaser and posters down below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Gossip Girl | Official Teaser | HBO Max (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AwHGSIDfrk4)

That Teaser Is Devilishly Good. XOXO- Gossip Girl

"Developed by showrunner Joshua Safran, a writer and executive producer on the original series, this extension of the pop culture classic takes us back to the Upper East Side finding a new generation of New York private school teens being introduced to social surveillance nine years after the original blogger's website went dark. The series is based on the bestselling novels by Cecily von Ziegesar and the original show, developed by Josh Schwartz & Stephanie Savage, which ran from 2007-2012 on The CW."

They at least nailed the tone, that's for sure. Excess, impossibly good-looking cast, and wickedness that will make you hate every character by the end of it. At least that was true of the last one. Who else can't wait? The reboot of Gossip Girl will debut on HBO Max on July 8th, start placing your bets now on who from this new cast may in fact be the title rumor monger.