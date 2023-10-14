Posted in: Fox, Trailer, TV | Tagged: animation, animation domination, fox, Fox TV, grimsburg, jon hamm, nyccc, trailer

Grimsburg: FOX Unveils Official Trailer For Jon Hamm Animated Series

Jon Hamm leads the cast of the upcoming FOX animated series Grimsburg. Premiering in January 2024, here's a look at the official trailer.

FOX's newest animated series, Grimsburg, has been in the works for some time now, and the Jon Hamm-led series has finally received a 2024 premiere date and trailer. Fully owned by FOX Entertainment and created by Catlan McClelland and Matthew Schlissel, Grimsburg is produced by FOX's Emmy-winning animation studio, Bento Box Entertainment. The animated series joins the Animation Domination family on January 7, 2024. The premiere date, trailer, and discussion came from 2023's New York City Comic Con (NYCCC). Showrunner Chadd Gindin introduced the screening for the series at the Javits Center.

In Grimsburg, Marvin Flute (Jon Hamm) may be the greatest detective ever to catch a cannibal clown or correctly identify a mid-century modern armoire. But there's one mystery he still can't crack — his family. Now that he's back in Grimsburg, a town where everyone has a secret or three, Flute will follow every lead he's got to redeem himself with the ex-wife he never stopped loving, even if it means hanging out with the son he never bothered to get to know.

Back in 2021, Gail Berman, Executive Producer and Chairman and CEO of The Jackal Group spoke on the series, saying, "The mystery is solved, 'Grimsburg' is a thoroughly original and comedic take on the small-town crime show trope with a mix of the insatiable Jon Hamm and head-spinning plot twists and turns." And Hamm himself spoke about his involvement with the series, saying, "The opportunity to get to bring a project like 'Grimsburg' to life that is so particular and unique, and to work with its incredibly imaginative and hilarious creators is one I can't wait to get started with."

Grimsburg joins FOX Entertainment's growing portfolio of owned scripted content that includes Krapopolis, the animated comedy set in mythical ancient Greece featuring the voices of Hannah Waddingham, Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry, Pam Murphy, and Duncan Trussell.

