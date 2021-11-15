Halo: Paramount+ Preview Teases Master Chief; Confirms 2022 Debut

Believe it or not, we not only have news on the upcoming Paramount+ live-action original series take on the popular video game franchise Halo but an early teaser, too. Set to launch on the streaming service in the U.S. and around the world next year, the series finds Pablo Schreiber (American Gods) in the lead role of Master Chief as he fights in an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant. The long-in-production series was originally set for Showtime before shifting over to its new streaming home.

And in case you're wondering why the beloved video game franchise is getting a live-action adaptation, we can give you 82 million reasons because that's how many copies of the video game have been sold worldwide (grossing more than $6 billion in lifetime total sales revenue). Now here's a look at the teaser for Paramount+'s Halo, taking off some time in 2022:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Halo the Series | First Teaser | Paramount+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jFs3yGdvGyw)

Halo stars Pablo Schreiber (American Gods) as the Master Chief, Spartan-117; Natascha McElhone (Californication) as Dr. Halsey, the brilliant, conflicted & inscrutable creator of the Spartan super-soldiers; and Jen Taylor ("Halo" game series, RWBY) as Cortana, the most advanced AI in human history, and potentially the key to the survival of the human race. Additional stars include Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo), Shabana Azmi (Fire), Natasha Culzac (The Witcher), Olive Gray (Half Moon Investigations), Yerin Ha (Reef Break), Bentley Kalu (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Kate Kennedy (Catastrophe), Charlie Murphy (Peaky Blinders), and Danny Sapani (Penny Dreadful).

Produced by Showtime in partnership with 343 Industries, along with Steven Spielberg's Amblin Television, Halo is executive produced by Steven Kane, alongside Spielberg, Darryl Frank, and Justin Falvey for Amblin Television in partnership with 343 Industries, director Otto Bathurst and Toby Leslie for One Big Picture, and Kyle Killen and Scott Pennington for Chapter Eleven. Kiki Wolfkill, Frank O'Connor, and Bonnie Ross serve as executive producers for 343 Industries. The series is distributed internationally by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.