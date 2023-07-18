Posted in: HBO, Preview, TV | Tagged: Aaron Rodgers, HBO, New York Jets, Robert Saleh

Hard Knocks S18: HBO Series Spotlights New York Jets Training Camp

Fans will see if the New York Jets will be a team of destiny with new quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the upcoming season of HBO's Hard Knocks.

No one can say that HBO and NFL Films don't aim high when it comes to picking their subjects for the upcoming 2023 NFL season. Arguably the biggest story in The New York Jets is seeing if they can succeed with another former Green Bay Packers legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers as they previously attempted in the 2008 season with Brett Favre. Spoiler alert: Favre's run was as disappointing as his recent Mississippi welfare scandal as they fell short of the playoffs. While it's too soon to predict the 2023's squad's postseason status, we'll see how it goes as Rodgers enters his 19th season in the league in a Super Bowl-or-bust-defining year in the latest season of Hard Knocks.

The five-episode series premieres August 8 on HBO and stream on Max. The series will chronicle third-year head coach Robert Saleh preparing his team of young emerging stars and prominent veterans — most notably, four-time league MVP Rodgers, Offensive and Defensive Rookies of the Year Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner, and defensive All-Pros C.J. Mosley and Quinnen Williams — for the upcoming NFL season. "NFL Films has a long and storied relationship with the Jets, from the early days of the AFL and Joe Namath's '#1' salute after Super Bowl III to The Sack Exchange, and the team's first appearance on Hard Knocks in the midst of back-to-back AFC Championship Game appearances," said Patrick Kelleher, Executive Producer, NFL Films. "The 2010 Jets changed the profile and the success of 'Hard Knocks' forever. That Jets team made football fun for fans. And now we are excited for a new partnership with this iconic organization and HBO to create another chapter in both NFL and television history filled with great personalities and a roster striving to reach new heights of success."

The Jets were last featured in 2010 when the team was coached by Rex Ryan and the team advanced to the AFC Championship Game. Other teams featured multiple times include the Dallas Cowboys (2002, 2008, 2021), Cincinnati Bengals (2009 & 2013), and Los Angeles Rams (2016 & 2020). Some of the teams featured are covered in season, like the Indianapolis Colts in 2021 and Arizona Cardinals in 2022. The only teams that haven't been featured are the New Orleans Saints, Chicago Bears, and Washington Commanders. The series is narrated by Liev Schreiber, marking his 17th season with the show.

