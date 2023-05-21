Peacock Secures Streaming First: Exclusive NFL Playoff Livestream Peacock will be the first AVOD service to exclusively stream an NFL playoff game during wild card weekend in the 2023 season.

Once Amazon Prime Video secured the rights to stream certain NFL regular season games, it was inevitable that a streamer would take that next logical step in procuring exclusive rights to an NFL playoff game. Peacock is the first streamer that will exclusively livestream one during the wild card round. The announcement was revealed at NBCUniversal's upfront presentation. Peacock will stream a wild card game on January 13th, following an afternoon playoff tilt that will air on NBC and Peacock. With two Saturday games and a Sunday wild card matchup the following day, NBCU will be the first media company to present three NFL playoff games in a single weekend, according to Deadline Hollywood.

"Expanding the digital distribution of NFL content while maintaining wide reach for our games continues to be a key priority for the league," said Hans Schroeder, NFL EVP and Chief Operating Officer of NFL Media. "And bringing the excitement of an NFL playoff game exclusively to Peacock's streaming platform is the next step in that strategy." The news comes on the heels of the league releasing its 2023 schedule, which includes Peacock's first exclusive NFL game, a primetime week 16 match between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium, which streams 5 p.m. ET on December 23rd. The league also announced moving its Sunday Ticket package to YouTube.

"We are thrilled to partner with the NFL on this industry milestone, bringing to Peacock the first-ever exclusively live-streamed NFL playoff game," NBC Sports Chairman Pete Bevacqua shared in a statement. "As Peacock continues to grow, nothing says 'must-have' programming more than live NFL games. Prime Video and Peacock aren't the only platforms to stream NFL games, as Paramount+ subscribers have access to the CBS broadcast games. ESPN has also streamed their Monday Night Football games.

