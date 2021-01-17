Hard to Kill Results – X-Division Championship Triple Threat

Impact Wrestling's Hard to Kill PPV continues, as does Bleeding Cool's live coverage of the show. I'm Jude Terror, batting cleanup in the coverage lineup tonight. We're more halfway through the show now, and we just got a bonus match. Good to see Matt Cardona in Impact. Poor guy, making two debuts now without any fans in attendance though.

Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill PPV Results Part 6

It's been a hell of a night so far. Impact has really upgraded the show tonight with the change in commentary and the fake crowd noise. It's not the best crowd noise, but I think it does add something.

Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju vs. Manik – X-Division Championship Match

This is a really good match. A high point for the night so far. Raju is still looking to prove that Manik is TJP in this match, and to that end he does rip his mask off, but "Manik" is wearing face paint under it. Well of course, the FBI is looking for him for storming the capital, so he's got to stay incognito. Some incredible wrestling from everyone involved here and "Manik" retains after pinning Rohit in the middle of some flashy chain wrestling.

Winner: Manik

I think Rohit Raju should sue Impact Wrestling. That's clearly TJP.

Backstage Crap

Alisha Edwards expresses concern for Eddie in his match tonight. She wants to come to the ring and have his back. he asks if she's gonna fight Old Man Shamrock. He says she needs to go home and stay safe because he might not make it home from this match. She promises not to go out to the ring. She's gonna break that promise tonight.

