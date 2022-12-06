HBO Max/Amazon Prime Video Channels Return Deal Includes New Service

What a difference a little more than a year and a change in leadership make. Back in September 2021, AT&T-owned WarnerMedia removed HBO Max from Amazon's Prime Video Channels after both sides couldn't reach a new distribution pact deal that worked. Flash ahead to December 2022, and the two are now being reunited, and it should feel "so good" to viewers. The new deal between Warner Bros. Discovery and Amazon to bring back HBO Max runs through at least the end of 2024. And before you ask, customers who subscribe to HBO Max through Prime Video Channels in the U.S. will be automatically upgraded to the upcoming combo HBO Max/Discovery+ streaming service (possibly named "Max") that's expected to launch in Spring 2023.

So here's what you need to know. Amazon Prime members can sign up for HBO Max ($14.99/month) through the Prime Video app by heading to the website. And when the new streamer gets rolled out early next year, subscribers will be shifted over to the new platform. Some questions that still need to be answered include if HBO Max subscribers on other platforms will be automatically shifted over to the new service. In addition, pricing details have not been released, including if there will be a monthly fee increase for channel subscribers once the HBO Max/Discovery+ mash-up comes to life. From the moment David Zaslav took the reins of WBD, he made it clear that a combination of what the two streamers have to offer would be a winning combination on a number of fronts. "These early green shoots bolster our strategic thesis that the two content offerings work well together and, when combined, should drive greater engagement, lower churn, and higher customer lifetime value," he explained during a recent company earnings call.