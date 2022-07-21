He-Man and the Masters Of The Universe S03 Trailer, Images Are Here

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, the more family-friendly animated series streaming on Netflix, just debuted its new trailer at the big 40th anniversary MOTU panel at SDCC in Hall H. The new season, the third already if you can believe it, will debut on August 18th. This show has tapped into something that MOTU fans have really lacked, and that is an entry point into the universe for their kids. The show deserves every bit of praise it has received, and I hope that you all have given it a chance. I know my daughter is pumped for this, and below, you can check out the trailer for the latest exploits of He-Man down below, as well as a ton of images from the new season.

He-Man and the Masters Of The Universe Takes Over SDCC

On the planet of Eternia, a young lost prince discovers the powers of Grayskull and transforms into He-Man, Master of the Universe! The classic battle between He-Man and evil Skeletor rages to new heights as both hero and villain forge new and mighty teams. A new generation of heroes fighting for the fate of us all. In the end, who will become Master of the Universe?

This series is so much fun, and this new season certainly looks like it is upping the ante. I just love how colorful this is. Say what you will about the animation style, and many have, but I dig it. This iconic toy brand has had all sorts of figure lines and toys over the years, and He-Man and The Masters of the Universe is no different. You hear me Mattel, we want more figures and playsets from this show! If nothing else, keep pumping out the figures so I can keep buying them in this style, I beg of you. Season three will debut on August 18th.