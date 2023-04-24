Heartstopper Season 2 BTS Video Reveals August 3rd Premiere Date The cast of Netflix's Heartstopper announced the premiere date for season two in a unique behind-the-scenes clip from filming.

The world of Alice Oseman's Heartstopper officially arrives this summer with a season 2 official release date on Netflix. Previous behind-the-scenes footage gave us a look at the fun the cast was having on set during production for this upcoming season, but now with an official premiere date, things are getting exciting. In one of the last months of the summer, we're back in the land of Heartstopper on August 3, 2023.

Boy meets boy. Boys become friends. Boys fall in love. When gentle Charlie and rugby-loving Nick meet at secondary school, they quickly discover that their unlikely friendship is blossoming into an unexpected romance. Charlie, Nick, and their circle of friends must navigate the ever-relatable journey of self-discovery and acceptance, supporting each other as they learn to find their most authentic selves.

Heartstopper has its original cast back for this season with Joe Locke, Kit Connor, Yasmin Finney, Tobie Donovan, William Gao, Rhea Norwood, Sebastian Croft, Corinna Brown, Olivia Coleman, Kizzy Edgell, and others. This new season does welcome additional new faces such as Leila Khan as Sahar Zahid (a Higgs student), Jack Barton as David Nelson (Nick's older brother), Bradley Riches as James McEwan (a Truham student), and Nima Taleghani as Mr. Farouk (a Truham teacher). The second season of Heartstopper, based on Oseman's comics, will continue to play a big part in queer representation on the screen for Netflix.

In Heartstopper Season 2… Nick and Charlie navigate their new relationship; Tara and Darcy face unforeseen challenges; Tao and Elle work out if they can ever be more than just friends. Plus there's exams, a school trip to Paris, and prom! 🍂🍂 pic.twitter.com/fcQwMsXLQV — Netflix (@netflix) April 24, 2023

Heartstopper season one debuted in April of 2022 and instantly became a huge hit. You can read my review of the first season, which was a joyous ride of representation and love. There is plenty of progress and change to be seen with some of our favorite people from the series. Both Imogen (Norwood) and Elle (Finney) seem to be gaining more self-confidence, Charlie (Locke) goes on a personal journey, and Oseman's scripts seem to be bringing a new vibe to this season.