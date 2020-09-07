Heels: Stephen Amell Sees Promise in Robert Pattinson's Smokey Eyes

As you well know by now, Stephen Amell has been hard at work at "The Heels Gymnasium" training for his role in the upcoming STARZ indie pro-wrestling series. But for those of you who follow him on social media, you know that Amell likes to keep active on the pop culture scene- case-in-point? His recent tweet regarding one of the released looks at Matt Reeves' upcoming take on The Dark Knight, The Batman– in particular, the closeup of lead Robert Pattinson looking a little My Chemical Romance crossed with The Cure. As someone who was known for his own "smokey eye" look during his early arrow-slinging CW days, Amell sees Pattinson look as a sign of good things to come. And he makes a good point: it helped get him eight seasons and was the "big bang show" that spawned the Berlantiverse aka the Arrowvese.

Here's a look at Amell's original tweet, where he offers his Sephora seal of approval:

If you wanna launch a DC Franchise that has some legs, the smokey eye look is a good jumping off point. pic.twitter.com/EoiatwxOuF — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) September 6, 2020

STARZ's Heels focuses on the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals — Jack Spade (Amell) and Ace Spade (Alexander Ludwig, Vikings) — war over their late father's legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel. But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind.

In the ring, Amell's Jack Spade is the charismatic villain, or heel, of the Duffy Wrestling Association (DWA). In the real world, he's its hard-working owner, a husband, and father trying to make ends meet while fighting to realize his impossible dreams. He has the mind of an artist in the body of a warrior, and a Steve Jobs-ian need for perfection — and for control. He says he'll do whatever it takes to build the DWA into an empire. Will he go so far as to risk his marriage – or his relationship with his brother, Ace?

Ludwig's Ace Spade is the beloved hero and star of the DWA. Things are more difficult in the real world, where he struggles to reconcile his town idol status with his insecurities and demons. He's brash, cocky, and self-destructive — yet so damn charming and good-looking that you can almost forgive him. If he can keep it together, he'll have a ticket out of Duffy and to the big time. But that's a big if…

Written by Michael Waldron (Loki), directed by Peter Segal (Shameless), and with Mike O'Malley serving as showrunner, the series also stars Chris Bauer (For All Mankind), Kelli Berglund (Animal Kingdom), Broadway actress/musician Alison Luff, Allen Maldonado (The Last O.G.), James Harrison (S.W.A.T.), and Mary McCormack (The Kids Are Alright). Waldron and O'Malley are also set to executive produce, alongside LBI Entertainment's Julie Yorn, Chris Donnelly, and Patrick Walmsley. STARZ and Lionsgate TV produce.