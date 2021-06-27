Hell's Kitchen Season 20 E05 Preview: Do The Young Guns Speak Emoji?

After a dinner service during last week's round of FOX's Hell's Kitchen with magician Criss Angel and his wife as well as magicians Penn & Teller saw both the Blue and Red Teams disappointing, Chef Gordon Ramsay ordered each team to offer up two nominees. And after the smoke cleared, Chicago line cook Alex Lenik was shown the door (thinking it might have to do with that "breather"). This week, the following preview images, overview, and preview for "Young Guns: Stirring the Pot" finds the teams needing to learn to speak emoji if they want the win. Following that, a dinner service finds one team soaring to new heights- while another is still sputtering at the starting line.

Hell's Kitchen Season 20, Episode 5 "Young Guns: Stirring the Pot": After a big shakeup during the last elimination, both teams must work together to decipher recipes written in emojis. Later, one team has its best dinner service performance yet, while the other team struggles to find its groove

HELL'S KITCHEN returns for its landmark 20th season HELL'S KITCHEN: YOUNG GUNS, as Chef Gordon Ramsay is back in Las Vegas, home to five of Ramsay's restaurants, including the world's first Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN restaurant at Caesars Palace. For the first time ever, 18 aspiring chefs from across the country and all aged 23 years old or younger at the start of the competition will challenge Lady Luck in the hopes of winning big. Each week, the competition will get more intense, as these "Young Guns" are put through rigorous culinary challenges – reaping high stakes rewards and punishments, all with a Sin City flare. But only those who possess the right combination of ingredients will continue in the competition until one is named the winner. At stake is a life-changing grand prize, including a Head Chef position at Gordon Ramsay Steak at Paris Las Vegas and the title of HELL'S KITCHEN winner.

FOX's Hell's Kitchen: Young Guns is produced by ITV Entertainment in association with A. Smith & Co. Productions. Ramsay, Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Kenny Rosen, and Bernie Schaeffer serve as executive producers.

