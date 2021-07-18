Hell's Kitchen Season 20 E08 Preview: Relay Races & A Season-First

After last week's round saw line cook Kevin Argueta paying the price for falling behind in Chef Gordon Ramsay's eyes (with no follow-up statement), this week's round of FOX's Hell's Kitchen finds the remaining chefs taking part in a cooking-related relay race. From there, five of them will face off in the very first "Cook For Your Life" challenge of the season- as you're about to see in the following preview images, overview, and promo.

Hell's Kitchen Season 20 Episode 8 "Young Guns: A Devilish Challenge": The remaining chefs compete in a tag-team relay race competition, in which they must cook entrees against the other team. Later, five "chef-testants" face the first "Cook For Your Life" challenge of the season.

HELL'S KITCHEN returns for its landmark 20th season HELL'S KITCHEN: YOUNG GUNS, as Chef Gordon Ramsay is back in Las Vegas, home to five of Ramsay's restaurants, including the world's first Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN restaurant at Caesars Palace. For the first time ever, 18 aspiring chefs from across the country and all aged 23 years old or younger at the start of the competition will challenge Lady Luck in the hopes of winning big. Each week, the competition will get more intense, as these "Young Guns" are put through rigorous culinary challenges – reaping high stakes rewards and punishments, all with a Sin City flare. But only those who possess the right combination of ingredients will continue in the competition until one is named the winner. At stake is a life-changing grand prize, including a Head Chef position at Gordon Ramsay Steak at Paris Las Vegas and the title of HELL'S KITCHEN winner.

FOX's Hell's Kitchen: Young Guns is produced by ITV Entertainment in association with A. Smith & Co. Productions. Ramsay, Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Kenny Rosen, and Bernie Schaeffer serve as executive producers.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.