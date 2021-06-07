Hell's Kitchen Season 20 Preview: Young Guns Face First Dinner Service

Last week brought a new twist to FOX's long-running cooking competition series, with Chef Gordon Ramsay back in Las Vegas for Season 20: Hell's Kitchen: Young Guns. This time around, 18 aspiring chefs (all age 23 or younger) will be put through rigorous culinary challenges that grow in difficulty with each passing week. And when the smoke settles, only one will be named the winner- and only one will walk away with the position of Head Chef at Gordon Ramsay Steak at Paris Las Vegas. And after last week's introductory "trial by fire," this week brings the first major challenge that could make or break these young chefs. Because as you're about to see from the following preview images, episode overview, and teasers? "Young Guns: Temping the Meat" finds them facing their first dinner service- with some very familiar faces in attendance for a very special occasion.

Hell's Kitchen Season 20, Episode 2 "Young Guns: Temping the Meat": Both teams are put to the test as they take on their first dinner service, preparing dinner for boxing legend Mike Tyson and NASCAR driver Kurt Busch, as Hell's Kitchen opens its doors for the 300th time in this milestone 300th episode.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Preview: Can The Chefs Bounce Back? | HELL'S KITCHEN (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JYy4JMvOspM)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Preview: A Whole New Generation Enters The Kitchen | HELL'S KITCHEN (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IVFdn9THW-Q)

HELL'S KITCHEN returns for its landmark 20th season HELL'S KITCHEN: YOUNG GUNS, as Chef Gordon Ramsay is back in Las Vegas, home to five of Ramsay's restaurants, including the world's first Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN restaurant at Caesars Palace. For the first time ever, 18 aspiring chefs from across the country and all aged 23 years old or younger at the start of the competition will challenge Lady Luck in the hopes of winning big. Each week, the competition will get more intense, as these "Young Guns" are put through rigorous culinary challenges – reaping high stakes rewards and punishments, all with a Sin City flare. But only those who possess the right combination of ingredients will continue in the competition until one is named the winner. At stake is a life-changing grand prize, including a Head Chef position at Gordon Ramsay Steak at Paris Las Vegas and the title of HELL'S KITCHEN winner.

FOX's Hell's Kitchen: Young Guns is produced by ITV Entertainment in association with A. Smith & Co. Productions. Ramsay, Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Kenny Rosen, and Bernie Schaeffer serve as executive producers.

