Here's Why Lioness Season 3, The Madison Season 2 Might Just Happen

A deal between Taylor Sheridan and Paramount is a good sign for Michelle Pfeiffer-starring The Madison and Zoe Saldaña-starring Lioness.

Article Summary The Madison Season 2 and Lioness Season 3 look likely after a major studios deal involving Taylor Sheridan and Paramount.

Paramount leadership called Sheridan essential, making more Lioness and Yellowstone universe shows very likely.

Filming for The Madison Season 2 is planned for September, with Lioness Season 3 to follow in October.

The new 450,000-sq-ft Texas studio campus will help produce more Lioness and Sheridan-led series for Paramount.

If you thought you were getting a lot of Taylor Sheridan before the Paramount/Skydance deal was finalized, just wait until you see what's on tap now that Paramount CEO David Ellison and Paramount's Chair of Direct-to-Consumer Cindy Holland praised Sheridan earlier this week as a foundational part of the new Paramount. Deadline Hollywood is reporting that the Michelle Pfeiffer-starring "Yellowstone" universe series, The Madison, and the Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman-starring Lioness, will be back for second and third seasons, respectively.

But the bigger headline coming out of all of this might just be why it's happening, and the answer would be the new 450,000-square-foot production campus in Fort Worth, Texas' 27,000-acre AllianceTexas development that was recently launched as a partnership between SGS Studios (Sheridan's company with 101 Studios CEO David Glasser), Paramount Television, and Hillwood ( Perot Company). Along with new seasons of The Madison (which has yet to announce a premiere date) and Lioness, the second season of Billy Bob Thornton-starring Landman (set to return on November 16th) filmed at the facilities. Reportedly, plans are for The Madison Season 2 to begin filming in September, followed by Lioness Season 3 set to start filming sometime in October.

Co-created by Sheridan and Wallace, Paramount+'s Landman is executive produced by co-creator Sheridan, Glasser, Wallace, Thornton, David Hutkin, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman, and Stephen Kay. Dan Friedkin and Jason Hoch for Imperative Entertainment, and J.K. Nickell and Megan Creydt for Texas Monthly also executive produce. Tommy Turtle serves as co-executive producer. The series is produced by Paramount Television Studios, 101 Studios, and Sheridan's Bosque Ranch Productions, with Paramount Global Content Distribution distributing the series. The second season of the hit streaming series is set to premiere on Sunday, November 16th.

