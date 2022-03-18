High School: Tegan & Sara IMDb TV Series Welcomes Cast, Offers Details

IMDb TV has announced the cast and March 21 start-of-production date for its coming-of-age series High School, a new show co-created by platinum recording artists Tegan and Sara Quin and executive producer Clea DuVall.

TikTok creators and TV newcomers Railey and Seazynn Gilliland have been cast as series leads, portraying the high school versions of Tegan and Sara. Special guest stars Cobie Smulders and Kyle Bornheimer will also join the cast, playing the twins' parents. The series will start filming on March 21 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Railey and Seazynn have individual Tik Tok accounts.

Railey will portray Tegan, a gregarious, confident, and extroverted teenager, who turns to music to explore her vulnerabilities. Seazynn will portray Sara, a reserved, observant, and sensitive 15-year-old who, for the first time, starts to access her own self-confidence through playing music. Smulders will portray Simone, Tegan and Sara's funny, sharp, and supportive mother, who strives to define herself outside of her family, and Bornheimer will portray Patrick, Simone's boyfriend & Tegan and Sara's pseudo-stepdad, who is a gentle everyman.

"It felt kismet when I saw Railey and Seazynn for the first time on TikTok," said Tegan. "There was something undeniably intriguing about them: They were sweet and original, impossible not to watch. I felt compelled to send Sara the video. 'Too bad they don't act,' I texted her. Sara wasn't deterred. They were performers, musical and dynamic. 'You can't teach charisma,' Sara said, which they had in spades. Sara was relentless—these were the twins that had to play us. We were overjoyed when they were cast, and we couldn't be more thrilled that it all worked out."

For those asking yes our mom and stepdad are very excited these phenomenally talented Baes are playing them on our tv show High School. And so are we. And Yes I'm gonna talk about this all day long get ready. @CobieSmulders @KyleBornheimer pic.twitter.com/lcMpwXYPgy — Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara) March 17, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Produced by Amazon Studios and Emmy and Academy Award-winning Plan B Entertainment, High School is a story about finding your own identity—a journey made even more complicated when you have a twin whose own struggle and self-discovery so closely mimics your own. Told through a backdrop of '90s grunge and rave culture, the series weaves between parallel and discordant memories of twin sisters growing up down the hall from one another. Tegan and Sara, DuVall, and Laura Kittrell will serve as executive producers alongside Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner from Plan B Entertainment. Plan B's Carina Sposato is a co-executive producer. DuVall will also write and direct multiple episodes, including the pilot. Amazon Studios in association with Plan B Entertainment will produce the series.