His Dark Materials: Dafne Keen, Amir Wilson Talk Lyra/Will Partnership

Now with only hours to go before the second season of HBO's His Dark Materials officially premieres, the cable network is giving fans one final look behind the scenes at what new adventures (and dangers) await- this time, focusing on two characters in particular who will have much to say in what the future holds. Following a first season that was well-received by critics as well as fans of Philip Pullman's novels alike, the second season uses The Subtle Knife as its source material, with the second novel in Pullman's trilogy focusing on the adventures of Lyra (Dafne Keen) as new worlds await and old dangers return to stop our hero from achieving her true destiny.

With the series set to return to HBO screens beginning this Monday, November 16th, Amir Wilson and Keen take viewers on a deep-dive into Will and Lyra's bond in the in-between world and as they journey to our world:

And just to make sure you're in the right vibes for the series' return to HBO on Monday night, here's a look back at the opening title sequence/credits scene from the second season of His Dark Materials– where new worlds await:

Season two begins after Lord Asriel has opened a bridge to a new world, and, distraught over the death of her best friend, Lyra follows Asriel into the unknown. In a strange and mysterious abandoned city, she meets Will, a boy from our world who is also running from a troubled past. Lyra and Will learn their destinies are tied to reuniting Will with his father but find their path is constantly thwarted as a war begins to brew around them. Meanwhile, Mrs. Coulter searches for Lyra, determined to bring her home by any means necessary.

The second season includes series regulars Dafne Keen, Ruth Wilson, Amir Wilson, Ariyon Bakare, Andrew Scott, Will Keen, Ruta Gedmintas, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Terence Stamp, Jade Anouka, and Simone Kirby join the cast this season. The series is produced by Bad Wolf in association with New Line Cinema for BBC One and HBO. Executive producing the series are Jane Tranter, Dan McCulloch, Joel Collins, and Julie Gardner for Bad Wolf; Philip Pullman, Jack Thorne, Tom Hooper; Deborah Forte, Toby Emmerich, and Carolyn Blackwood for New Line Cinema; and Ben Irving and Piers Wenger for the BBC.