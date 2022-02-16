Hit Row Returns: Former NXT Faction Reuniting at MCW Spring Fever

It wasn't long ago that the group Hit Row looked destined for superstardom in WWE. The NXT stable, consisting of Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, Top Dolla, Ashante "Thee" Adonis, and B-Fab, was a breakout act in the developmental brand and when they were surprisingly all drafted as a package to SmackDown this past October, it seemed the sky was the limit for the young stars. But that all came crashing down quickly when by the end of November, all members of Hit Row had been released by WWE, who claimed it was due to "budget cuts" despite the company reporting record profits. Well, now it seems a reunion is in the works and fans can see Hit Row back together in the ring very soon.

Maryland Championship Wrestling (MCW) has announced that all four members of Hit Row will be appearing live and in person at their upcoming Spring Fever event on March 19 in Parkville, Maryland. Appearing as Shane "Swerve" Strickland, AJ Francis, Tehuti Miles, and Briana Brandy, the group formerly known as Hit Row will be making their first post-WWE appearance together at next month's MCW event in Maryland.

There's no word yet on if they will be involved in a match and if so, who their opponents would be, but if fans in the area would like to see the former NXT stars in person, tickets to the event are available now.

While this is the first actual appearance of the group together since their WWE days, Brandy has said in the past that they're interested in appearing in other promotions together. "Honestly, I would just love to have us all together, anywhere, doing anything. When you see our group, it speaks volumes without saying anything. I wish we would have gotten to show everyone what we were going to do fully. I know we would have been a global act, for sure."