Holey Moley II: The Sequel Arrives Just in Time to Jump The Shark

One of the biggest surprise hits of the past year was Holey Moley, ABC's mini-golf competition series from NBA superstar, mini-golf course pro, and series executive producer Stephen Curry. Featuring commentators Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore, and sideline correspondent Jeannie Mai, the series gives eight contestants a chance to put their miniature golf (and physical) skills to the test as they face off in a wide range of challenges on the supersized course. With the series set to return for its second season on Thursday, May 21, our competitors for the season opener "Literally Jumping the Shark" include Ava, from Scottsdale, AZ; Erik, from Lincoln, NE; Jack, from San Francisco, CA; Marni, from Lititz, PA; Matt, from Agoura Hills, CA; Matthew, from Richmond, VA; Stephanie, from Montreal, Canada; and Tressa, from Miami, FL. Out of our eight contestants, only one will emerge victorious, receiving the iconic Holey Moley plaid jacket and golden putter from Curry. For the all-star grand finale, the season's winners will return to compete for the $250,000 prize.

Some new holes returning viewers can expect when the second season debuts this Thursday include Dragons Breath, Polcano, Beaver Creek, Putt The Plank, Double Dutch Courage, Hole Number Two, and the ominous-sounding Frankenputt. Epic putts and memorable wipeouts will be the order of the day each week, including one contestant who tries her hardest to literally jump the shark (you'll just have to see how that turns out), as well as the return of the fan-favorite "windmill wipeouts" and two zip-lines in play to double the potential for mishaps.

Holey Moley is produced by Eureka Productions and Unanimous Media. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Charles Wachter, Michael O'Sullivan, Jeron Smith, Erick Peyton, and Curry serve as executive producers. Rob Riggle, Joe Tessitore, and Jeannie Mai are featured as on-camera commentators and sideline correspondents, respectively. Holey Moley is an original format created by Chris Culvenor of Eureka Productions.