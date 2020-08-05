Hoodie-Clad Protestors Who Burned WWE Generator Called Retribution

WWE has given a name to its new faction of hoodie-clad protestors who throw Molotov cocktails at generators and push over boxes in the name of affecting structural change within WWE: Retribution. A press release on WWE's website put a name to the lack-of-faces that debuted on Monday's episode of WWE Raw alongside a PR campaign from WWE's favorite dirt sheet mogul and former WWE Backstage correspondent Ryan Satin to convince everyone this angle is in no way related to the recent wave of protests that swept the country in the wake of the killing of George Floyd by police and therefore "non-political."

Chaos reigned on Monday night's edition of Raw, and we now know the name of the group behind it. The lights were cut out at several points during the show, including the United States Championship Match between Apollo Crews and MVP, as well as audio issues leading to microphone trouble for several Superstars throughout the night. Many thought the technical glitches were due to a storm in the area, but security footage revealed later in the night told a different story. Video showed a group of masked assailants tossing Molotov cocktails at the WWE Performance Center's power generator, setting it on fire. WWE.com has learned that the faction behind the attack is calling themselves RETRIBUTION. Little else is known about RETRIBUTION, aside from the fact that causing chaos seems to be their sole motivation. Just who is RETRIBUTION, and what is their ultimate goal? Find out by tuning into Raw, every Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network!

WWE first "leaked" the news of Retribution's arrival through Pro Wrestling Sheet and followed up by confirming the "leak" on their own social media. However, the group's true debut looks to be set for next week, as all we saw on Monday's episode of Raw was brief footage of the group firebombing a generator. Who is in the group? Who is their leader? What exactly do they have against generators and boxes? These secrets will hopefully be revealed soon.