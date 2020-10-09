I Hate Suzie: HBO Max Secures US Stream Rights for Billie Piper Series

HBO Max has picked up the exclusive US streaming rights to I Hate Suzie, the new Sky comedy-drama starring Billie Piper. The series was created by Piper and acclaimed playwright Lucy Prebble, who wrote Enron and worked on HBO's Succession. The series follows an actress whose life is thrown into turmoil when her phone is hacked and extremely compromising photographs of her are leaked. The show fits in the new trend for shows created, written, and directed by women that show their flaws and messes in full glory to darkly comedic affect while highlighting the emotional, psychological, and sexual issues women face.

It's up there with Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag and Michaela Cole's I May Destroy You. Now it's Billie Piper's turn. She plays Suzie Pickles as a self-preoccupied TV star whose shine might be on the wane, and the latest scandal just throws her life into freefall as every flaw and problem comes under merciless media and social media scrutiny as she tries to overturn her victimhood to seize back control of her life. Her warts-and-all, ticking-time-bomb meltdowns are the stuff that actors live for.

As HBO Max' official synopsis says:

I Hate Suzie is a bold, bracing, original dramedy about the moment in life when the mask slips, asking if any of us can survive being well and truly 'known'. Suzie Pickles (Piper), has her life upended when she is hacked and pictures of her emerge in an extremely compromising position. The eight-part series shows her unraveling as the event ricochets around every area of her life. Episode by episode, we follow her through the stages of shock, denial, fear, shame, bargaining, guilt, anger and acceptance as Suzie and her best friend and manager Naomi, played by Leila Farzad (Innocent, Twenty Twelve), try to hold her life, career and marriage together. The cast also includes Daniel Ings (Lovesick, The Crown) and Nathaniel Martello-White (Collateral, Guerilla). Produced by Bad Wolf Limited and commissioned by Sky Studios for Sky in the UK, the series is co-created, and executive produced by Lucy Prebble and Billie Piper. Julie Gardner and Jane Tranter are Executive Producers, alongside Producer Andrea Dewsbery, all for Bad Wolf. Liz Lewin executive produces for Sky Studios. International Distribution is handled by NBCUniversal Global Distribution on behalf of Sky Studios.