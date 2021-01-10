Impact Genesis Results: Blake Christian vs. Ace Austin

As Impact Wrestling's Genesis special draws to its conclusion, The Chadster is here to provide you, Bleeding Cool's wonderful, loyal, readers, with live coverage of the matches. Once more, The Chadster would like to apologize for making you suffer through articles tonight written by men who shouldn't even have jobs here, men who, frankly, ought to be locked away from society where there crude humor and rude behavior never has to annoy anyone ever again, but The Chadster has no say in that. God knows El Presidente might, since that guy is always threatening to either have me killed or have me arrested by his stupid secret police. But you know what? Let him try. The Chadster has had one too many White Claw seltzers tonight (which is three White Claw seltzers) and, dang it, I'm not gonna let myself be bullied anymore!

Impact Genesis Results Part 8

Gia Miller interviews Blake Christian. He says emotions are high as he heads into the Super X Cup finals. He knows Ace Austin is great and he has Madman Fulton besides, but he believes he's gonna win.

Blake Christian vs. Ace Austin

First of all, let me just say that, as a general rule, The Chadster isn't a big fan of underdogs. Underdogs winning subverts the natural order of things and makes wrestling unpredictable. The Chadster doesn't want unpredictability from his wrestling. It's too unruly. That said, The Chadster must admit, it's hard not to root for Blake Christian after his showing tonight.

This match is really good, with a ton of very athletic, high-flying spots. Which is another mark against it. Madman Fulton didn't come to ringside for this match so it's a fair fight, one-on-one. After a long match, Austin hits The Fold out of nowhere to get the pin.

Winner: Ace Austin

Okay, The Chadster can admit it. At the end there, I was really rooting for Blake Christian. The Chadster wouldn't mind seeing more of him in Impact in the future. Scott D'Amore presents Ace Austin with the Super X Cup trophy and Madman Fulton carries him off on his shoulders, the same way my wife Keighleyanne carries me home when I drink too many White Claw seltzers.

Bleeding Cool's live coverage of Impact Genesis continues, but this was The Chadster's last match of the night. As always, it was The Chadster's pleasure to recap Impact Genesis for you tonight, and The Chadster is sure that the feeling was mutual. That's why The Chadster must apologize in advance for the fact that Jude Terror is covering the next and final match.

