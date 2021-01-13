Impact Wrestling Ratings Increase Amidst Cable News Bonanza

One week after the shocking event where supporters of President Donald Trump, egged on by the president himself and in what seemed like the inevitable conclusion to his constant stream of lies and incitement, stormed the United States capital. The repercussions of that day are not yet fully known and will be felt for some time, but there's one thing in particular that was clearly affected: television ratings. But even with Americans glued to cable news coverage of Donald Trump's Insurrection, Impact Wrestling still managed to add viewers and tick up in the 18-49 demographic this week.

Impact Ratings and Viewership Increase Ahead of Hard to Kill PPV

Impact's overall viewership grew from 148,000 viewers last week to 161,000 this week, still down from their peak for the first episode after the AEW crossover began, but up from usual numbers. Twitch Viewership was also up above 6,000 this week, about double the normal viewership on that platform. In the 18-49 demographic, Impact increased from a .04 to a .05, enough to shoot up the Top 150 cable rankings from 140th to 126th place.

Cable news held all but two of the top 20 spots on the Top 150 chart, including the top four spots. Last week, Impact aired on the same night as the Georgia Runoff election coverage, also a big night for politics, though there was not yet any hint of what was to come the next day (unless you count everything the Loser-in-Chief has ever said as hints).

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

The Chadster is glad that Impact continues to do well in the ratings, and as long as they don't come anywhere close to challenging WWE, The Chadster will continue to be happy for them. If they do start to challenge WWE, The Chadster may just incite a mob, and by a mob, The Chadster means himself, and what he would do once incited is probably march to the garage and drink a case of White Claw seltzers to drown his sorrows. You have been warned.