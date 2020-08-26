Impact Wrestling Report – RVD vs. Eddie Edwards, Wrestle House

Welcome to Bleeding Cool's Impact Wrestling coverage. Night two of Impact Wrestling's Emergence quasi-PPV takes place tonight. The main event is a Knockouts Championship rematch, and Wrestle House will factor heavily, but the show begins with an open challenge for the Impact World Championship.

Impact Wrestling Report for August 25th, 2020 Part 1

It's my third-week watching Impact on Twitch, which is a different experience than watching it on AXS TV. For one thing, instead of commercials, you get the show hosted by Melissa Santos, streaming from her bedroom. Last week, AEW FTW Champion Brian Cage (her husband) popped on the stream a few times and showed off his lizard. There's also the potential for technical glitches. Last week, we made it through the entire show with only minor glitches, but the first week the stream cut out completely for more than a half-hour, and I ended up having to watch the show on AXS. Unfortunately, my Sling TV subscription has ended (I switched to YouTube TV, which doesn't have AXS), so I won't have that to fall back on. Fingers crossed!

We see a short video package and the Impact intro, and… the damn feed goes out. It comes back in with Eddie Edwards in the ring, and then Rob Van Dam's music plays. Rob comes out with Katie Forbes, and I guess we know who's accepting the Impact World Championship open challenge. Josh Matthews begs us to tweet with the hashtag #Emergence and then introduces Madison Rayne on commentary. They shill for the 30-minute Knockouts iron man match later tonight. Then the first match gets underway.

Rob Van Dam vs. Eddie Edwards – Impact World Championship Match

The ring sounds weird tonight.

Edwards has the advantage at the beginning but brawls outside with Van Dam, which is a bad move because that's where Katie Forbes is. She interferes repeatedly.

Van Dam hits a classic leg drop off the apron to Edwards while he's draped over the guardrail.

RVD controls for a while until Eddie builds a decent comeback and hits the tiger driver.

Edwards tries for a superplex but ends up getting crotched on the ropes, leading into a kick and some Rolling Thunder.

RVD goes up for the frog splash, but Eddie gets out of the way. He hits Boston Knee Party for the win.

Good match. I have a soft spot for RVD. Eric Young attacks Edwards after the match. He tells Eddie he's got him next week "by design" and then kicks him some more. "The fate of the world title goes through me," Young says. "I'll see you next week!"

Matthews and Rayne talk about that match, then run through the card. Brian Myers vs. Willie Mack. Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo. And right now… ugh, f**king Wrestle House.

Wrestle House

The Deaners, wearing togas, inform us that Taya Valkyrie has organized a toga party.

has organized a toga party. Some more Deaners nonsense.

Some Johnny Swinger nonsense. He has a leopard-print toga and multiple bandannas. He tries to convince Crazzy Steve to dress like him, but Steve isn't into it.

Commercials. Melissa Santos shills for Wrestle House and then read some comments. She talks about last week's Wrestle House and the mystery of who stole the Deaners' beer. Melissa says she's more into White Claw Seltzer, and then one of the commenters tries to sell her on a White Claw pancake recipe. And then the show comes back.

It's a toga party.

In a confessional, Taya says she organized this party to blow off steam after losing to Kylie Rae last week.

Taya is wasted. Kylie tries to make friends with her, but Taya barfs.

The Deaners make a truce with Acey Romero after confirming he did not steal their beer.

Johnny Swinger is playing a prank called "Fuji," where you toss salt in someone's face (like Mr. Fuji). He tries to get Lawrence D but accidentally gets Steve instead. Tommy Dreamer makes a match. But since the powder blinded Steve, he says Swinger should be blindfolded. Dreamer agrees. The loser has to dress like the winner next week.

Johnny Swinger vs. Crazzy Steve

Steve walks around, honking a horn as Swinger blindly chases him.

The reg (a Deaner) takes the horn, and Swinger attacks him mistakenly.

Swinger gets the crowd to play hot and cold with him as he tries to locate Steve. They send him in the wrong direction, and he gets rolled up and loses.

Well, that was certainly a thing. Back at Impact Wrestling, Eddie Edwards searches for Eric Young backstage. More commercials. Basically, Melissa Santos is obsessed with who stole the beer.

We see a video package for Eric Young, which is also promoting Bound for Glory. Then Rhino challenges Reno Scum to a tag team match. But he needs Heath by his side. He asks fans to use hashtag #Heath4Impact to make it happen.

Eddie Edwards comes out to the ring and cuts a promo on Eric Young. He says Eric's message has been received, and Young now has Eddie's attention. He agrees to a title shot. But he wants to do it right now, not next week.

Young comes out with a mic and calls Edwards pathetic. Young has him all riled up, but Young is five steps ahead of him. This is all by Young's design. From the attack on Rich Swann to now. Young planned it all out. And so he's not gonna fight Eddie now or even later tonight. They're gonna do it next week like Young planned.

Eddie says that's fine, but Young's ass-whooping starts now. He charges up the ramp and attacks. They roll around on the ground and punch each other until a bunch of refs and Scott D'Amore come out to break it up. Edwards shoves D'Amore to the ground. Eventually, they get separated. Josh Matthews is frothing with excitement about what's gonna happen next week. Impact takes another commercial break. I take the opportunity to make some popcorn.

Rohit Raju cuts a promo bragging about his Impact X-Division Championship last week. He's gonna give the opportunity to everyone, the opportunity he never received. He has a new catchphrase: "who can defeat Rohit."

Madison Rayne introduces us to Locker Room Talk with cohosts Wentz and Dez from the Treehouse. They make some pot jokes. They want to get high, but Madison says no way. They call her a Karen.

Ace Austin and Madman Fulton are the guests. They displace The Rascalz from their seats. Rayne wants to know if they feel okay after losing to the Good Brothers last week. Austin starts to cut a promo, but the Rascalz are laughing. Fulton gets in their faces. Austin says they shouldn't murder the Rascalz here because they should respect Madison's space. They leave. The Rascalz invite Madison to the Treehouse. She declines.

Sami Callahan cuts a promo about how 2020 sucks, and RVD cost him a chance to win the title last week. He says RVD lost tonight because Sami was in his head. And he's in Katie Forbes' head too. They never know when Sami will attack. He lets them know: they can meet him in the ring next week, and he'll kick RVD's ass.

Commercials again — Melissa recaps the things that we saw since the last commercial break then reads some comments. I'm starting to miss all those Nugenix commercials!

EC3 cuts a promo with the TNA Championship. He talks about the time he beat Kurt Angle for the TNA Championship. It was his greatest accomplishment, the last time he was truly happy, but he can't let go. All he got was pain, regret, and hate. As long as the title exists, he won't be free. He says Moose has potential, but he's been wasting it. TNA title bad. EC3 has to let go. He has to destroy the belt. But now that he has it in his hands, he realizes how he has to destroy it. He doesn't tell us how. The promo was kind of a waste of time.

Brian Myers comes to the ring and holy crap; it's only 9 PM?! I thought this show was almost over! Well, we're gonna have to continue this in part two of this report. Click down below.

