Impact Wrestling Star Eric Young Speaks Out on WWE "Broken" System

Eric Young returned to Impact Wrestling at Slammiversary last Saturday, and for the first time in years, it feels like Eric Young is home. That's because the TNA stalwart, who started out his WWE run promisingly in NXT with the group Sanity, quickly became an afterthought after advancing to the WWE main roster. It's a story that it feels like wrestling fans have seen dozens of times in the last few years. A wrestler will have a great run in NXT and fizzle out shortly after hitting the main roster. In an interview with Busted Open Radio, as transcribed by Fightful, Young explained his journey on the WWE main roster perfectly.

"Sometimes you fall out of favor," Young said. "It's not what you did or didn't do, I never changed who I was, and I'm not going to. I'm not a political person, never have been, that's probably been a hindrance to my career. I refuse to be political."

"The truth is, the system is broken," Young continued. "It's hard to get a word in. Even when you're doing nothing, it feels like you're trying to fix people's mistakes all day. There's no creativity, they want everyone to be the same, bump the same, sell the same, and there's millions of rules, those change daily. It's really hard to understand what's going on. The system is flawed, and I would say that to anyone there and Vince himself."

Young went further in talking about his relationship with Vince McMahon. "I'm not the first person he's made a mistake on, and I won't be the last person he's made a mistake on," he said. "I don't think it's anything personal. Anytime we were in a room together, and we spoke, he was always respectful. We had two decently long conversations, they went well, and I thought he understood where I was coming from. I'm a man, and I'm not gonna stand in a hallway for four hours to talk to him. That could be wrong and stubborn on my part, but I'm a 40-year-old man, and I'm not gonna wait in the hallway like a child to maybe get five minutes to talk to him. I said my peace, he seemed to be responsive, but nothing ever came from it. I don't take it personally. He made a mistake, and as the leader of the company and the person who decides everything, it's a massive mistake. You have a three-hour television show; if you can't find five minutes for Eric Young, your show is broken."

Now that Eric Young is back in Impact wrestling, the 40-year-old TNA Original will likely be treated much better, and a burgeoning feud with Impact World Champion Eddie Edwards seems like a great place to start.