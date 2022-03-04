Impractical Jokers Welcomes New Honorary "Joker" Chris Jericho

Last month, we learned that the upcoming Joe Gatto-less season of truTV's Impractical Jokers will find James "Murr" Murray, Brian "Q" Quinn, and Sal Vulcano being joined by a series of celebrity guests as "guest jokers." On April 2, we know that actor & comedian Eric André (The Eric André Show, Bad Trip) joins the trio for an all-new supersized episode airing across TBS, TNT, and truTV (directly following the NCAA Men's Final Four). Then on Thursday, we learned who else will be stepping up to face being obscenely embarrassed in front of millions of viewers. Yup, professional wrestling Hall-of-Famer (no matter who's "hall of fame" it is) and AEW main-eventer Chris Jericho. And what better way to have that news confirmed than by Jericho himself, right?

"Had a blast filming with the [Impractical Jokers] today and hanging with my old friends [Brian "Q" Quinn], [Sal Vulcano] & my new friend [James "Murr" Murray]! Trust me when I say, this episode is gonna be INSANE…," Jericho wrote in his Instagram post along with two looks at "Le Champion" hanging with the fellas:

Now here's a look back at Gatto's full post that went live on Instagram before the new year struck, followed by the text of his message to the fans announcing his leaving and the reasons for his decision:

Hey, Everyone.

Sorry in advance for the long and more serious-than-usual note below, I just wanted to let you all know that I will no longer be involved with Impractical Jokers.

Alongside my friends, I've devoted a decade of my life to building this franchise and couldn't be prouder of what has been accomplished. However, due to some issues in my personal life, I have to step away. Bessy and I have decided to amicably part ways, so now I need to focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two incredible kids.

Outside of my family, my relationships with Murr, Q and Sal have been the most important in my life. I know they will continue to make the world laugh. And even though the four of us are the ones who you all see, this show is only possible due to the hard work of the talented crew members who work behind the scenes. I am very thankful to have worked with each and every one of them.

To all of the amazing fans, thank you for allowing me to make you laugh with Jokers. They say that laughter is the best medicine, and I hope I've been able to provide some of that over the last decade. Seeing you laugh has been my own medicine, particularly in these weird and difficult times we find ourselves.

As I work through the challenges I am facing, I hope to and am excited to create new ways to entertain you.

Much love,

Joe