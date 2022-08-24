Interview with the Vampire Mini-Teaser Spotlights Our Interviewer

Earlier this week, AMC & showrunner Rolin Jones' (Perry Mason, Weeds) highly-anticipated live-action adaptation of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire began rolling out motion teasers to profile our main players such as Sam Reid's (Lambs of God, The Hunting) Lestat, Jacob Anderson's (Game of Thrones, Doctor Who) Louis, and Bailey Bass' ("Avatar" sequels) Claudia. Previously, we had a chance to get to know a little more about Bass' Claudia (and it wasn't pretty). This time around, the focus is on the man conducting the interview from the title, Eric Bogosian's (Talk Radio) interviewer Daniel Molloy.

The series also stars newcomer Kalyne Coleman as Grace, Christian Robinson (BMF, Power Book III: Raising Kanan) as Levi, Assad Zaman (Hotel Portofino, Small Axe) as Rashid, and Maura Grace Athari (Quarantine Therapy). Now here's a look at a character profile mini-teaser spotlighting Bogosian's Molloy, followed by a look back at the profile of Bass' Claudia. Then, we have the teaser "Quiet Dark" and the official trailer for AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, premiering on October 2nd:

And it was Bogosian who was the focus of the teaser for the series that was previously released:

In another previously-released teaser, viewers were first given a chance to hear some of that infamous interview from which the title is based. Now here's a look (or more like a listen) to just a small bite of what the series has to offer, followed by the previously-released Lestat-focused official teaser:

With showrunner Jones writing and executive producing, the seven-episode first season of Interview with the Vampire is set to premiere sometime this fall and is currently in production (along with Mayfair Witches) in New Orleans. Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) executive produces, along with Christopher Rice (with the late author also maintaining an executive producer title). AMC's deal includes 18 titles across the "The Vampire Chronicles" and "The Lives of the Mayfair Witches" book series- including Interview with the Vampire, Queen of the Damned, The Vampire Lestat, and The Witching Hour. Johnson will lead AMC's efforts to develop the full Rice collection for television & streaming. Emmy Award-winning director Alan Taylor (Mad Men, Game of Thrones) will direct the first two episodes and serve as executive producer.