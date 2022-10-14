Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Preview: You Can't Go Home Again

After a look at the preview images for this weekend's episode of AMC & Rolin Jones' (Perry Mason, Weeds) Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire (check out our review of last week's episode here), we're getting a sneak preview of what's ahead for the Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Bailey Bass & Eric Bogosian-starring series. And if you checked out our earlier preview, then you know things are about to get a lot more complicated for our vampire duo. And in the clip from Season 1 Episode 3 "Is My Very Nature That of the Devil," we see that includes Louis coming to the realization that he gave up much more than his humanity when he became a vampire.

In the following preview for this weekend's episode, Louis learns the very hard way that the adage, "You can't go home again," sometimes rings painfully true:

Here's a Look at Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Ep. 3 "Is My Very Nature That of the Devil"

AMC's Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 3 "Is My Very Nature That of the Devil" finds Louis (Anderson) continuing his life as a businessman of Storyville; when an old friend comes to town, Louis's relationship with Lestat (Reid) is tested; Louis' business intertwines with growing tensions in New Orleans, leading to a new chapter in Louis' vampire life. Keith Powell directs the episode from a teleplay by Rolin Jones & Hannah Moscovitch.

And for a look ahead at what's to come, here's a look at the promo for next Sunday's episode, followed by the newest season trailer for AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire:

Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) executive produces, along with Christopher Rice (with the late author also maintaining an executive producer title). AMC's deal includes 18 titles across the "The Vampire Chronicles" and "The Lives of the Mayfair Witches" book series- also including Queen of the Damned, The Vampire Lestat, and The Witching Hour. Johnson will lead AMC's efforts to develop the full Rice collection for television & streaming. Emmy Award-winning director Alan Taylor (Mad Men, Game of Thrones) will direct the first two episodes and serve as executive producer.