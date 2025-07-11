Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch

Interview with the Vampire, Superman & South Park: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Pitt, Lanterns, Scrubs, Dean Cain & Superman, IWTV, South Park, Dexter, King of the Hill, and more!

Article Summary In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch, get the latest on Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, set for SDCC 2025.

Catch up on major TV news including The Pitt, Lanterns, Scrubs revival, and the return of King of the Hill for Season 14.

South Park creators, Dexter: Resurrection sneak peeks, and Heartstopper filming updates featured today.

Dean Cain's Superman hypocrisy, Daredevil: Born Again wrap, Wytches animated update, and more essential TV intel.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment.

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, July 11, 2025:

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Charlie Day on Season 18 & Beyond

The Pitt: Tracy Ifeachor's Dr. Collins Not Returning for Season 2

Lanterns Viewers Can Expect F-Bombs & More From Guy Gardner: Fillion

AEW Collision Preview: Avoid Tony Khan's Propaganda At All Costs

Scrubs Revival Series Order Official; Braff, Faison, Chalke Returning

Revival: Our Season 1 Episode 5 "Triage" Preview & SDCC 2025 Details

Did Dean Cain Forget That His Superman Went "Woke" Back in 1997?

Outlander: Blood of My Blood Official Trailer, New Key Art Released

Sausage Party: Foodtopia Season 2: Something's Rotten in New Foodland

WWE Partners with Maybelline Ahead of WWE Evolution

Heartstopper Star Joe Locke Offers Update on Final Chapter Filming

Interview with the Vampire Set for SDCC 2025: Reid, Anderson & More!

South Park Creators Trey Parker & Matt Stone Set for SDCC 2025

Dexter: Resurrection Sneak Peek Clip: Batista Has Some Questions

King of the Hill Season 14 Official Trailer: 15 Years in the Making

AEW Dynamite Delivers Compelling Final Chapter Before Historic All In

Chief of War Trailer Offers Best Look Yet at Jason Momoa-Led Series

Wytches Animated Adapt "Coming Along Great"; Snyder Offers Update!

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Wraps Filming; Showrunner Thanks Team

New Jack Reacher Story Set for "Bat Out of Hell" Mystery Anthology

Always Sunny Returns, TBBT Spinoff & Wednesday: BCTV Daily Dispatch

How The Hunting Wives Could REALLY Live Up to Its Title (TRAILER)

Bad Boy Creator on How Series Was Original Concept for "Euphoria"

Euphoria Creator on Developing HBO Adapt, Expanding Series Globally

The Studio Sound Editor on Creating Organic Sound, Las Vegas & More

